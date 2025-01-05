How To Make Perfect Empanadas In The Air Fryer

Empanadas are a culinary tradition claimed by countries from Europe to north Africa to Latin America. Usually, empanadas fall under two categories: Deep fried and oven-baked. In a recent interview with Tasting Table, Lorena Cantarovici, owner of Maria Empanada, affirms that air frying is the easy and quick method you should try on your next batch of empanadas.

Advertisement

"Making empanadas in the air fryer is great because it's ideal to cook them at a high temperature for a short period of time," she says. "In the countryside, empanadas are cooked in brick or clay ovens at high heat which can produce darker blisters like on the crust of delicious pizzas from Naples, Italy. Because of this, you need to watch them carefully and take them out before they over cook. Set the air fryer at 425 degrees Fahrenheit and watch like a hawk after about four minutes if cooking fresh. Reduce to 400 degrees Fahrenheit if cooking from frozen for about eight minutes. Oh, and please, never flip an empanada."

Air fryers function like a powerful convection oven, blasting food from all sides with hot air much more efficiently than your typical home oven. As its name implies, air fryers are famous for instilling the crispy crunch associated with deep frying. So, whether you're making these deep fried chicken empanadas with green chile or these crispy baked beef and sweet potato empanadas, you can convert them both to air fryer recipes and save yourself time and a mess.

Advertisement