The Right Way To Prep Empanadas Ahead Of Time, According To A Chef

Empanadas are a perfect hand held snack or appetizer. An empanada shop or stand has a glass case full of them, but behind every batch are numerous preparation steps. If you're planning on making a batch — like this recipe for baked beef and sweet potato empanandas — prepping empanadas ahead of time is the best way to make the cooking process as smooth as possible. We have consulted Lorena Cantarovici, owner and chef at Maria Empanada, for her expert advice on the right way to prep empanadas ahead of time.

"Ideally, empanadas should be made over a couple of days," she says. "Making both the dough and the filling on the same day can be time consuming. If you are going to make your own dough, consider making the disks and stacking them on top of one another separated by a square of wax paper. Take the pile out about half an hour to 45 minutes before you start stuffing and closing them so they are pliable."

"Also make sure the filling you use is cold," she adds, "this way it does not sweat the dough as you make them." There's nothing more disappointing than soggy dough, which will happen if it heads into the deep fryer or oven sweating from a filling that's too hot. Consequently, making the filling ahead of time is just as helpful as making the dough a day or two earlier.

