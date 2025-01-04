The Celebrity Chef With The Worst Frozen Meal Brand
Frozen meals are notorious for being a massive hit or an epic miss. So much so, that most people are accustomed to frozen meals repeatedly missing the mark in both flavor and texture. Even popular chain restaurants like Benihana and beloved retailers like Costco are guilty of selling some of the worst frozen meals you'll ever eat. And they're not the only ones disappointing you with mediocre pre-made meals. While some celebrity chefs, like Gordon Ramsay, have released frozen meal brands with amazing standouts, others offer nothing more than a plate of disappointment. Unfortunately, celebrity chef Kardea Brown is on this list. Her line of frozen meals, Delicious Eats, is so bad that Tasting Table ranked it the worst frozen meal brand by a celebrity chef.
This comes as a major surprise since Tasting Table ranked her frozen pot pies as the best of the best. Like the pot pie, the descriptions of the meals looked promising and the photos made it look appetizing. However, the cooked results of the other frozen meals don't compare to the beloved frozen pot pie. The crazy thing is each individual meal has clever marketing that is supposed to get you excited about your dining experience. For example, the chicken and dumplings promise to hit the spot every time and the smothered chicken and rice claims to be crave-worthy because there's nothing good comfort food can't fix. These meals don't deliver what they promise and will leave you craving more flavor and better textures.
Why you should pass on Kardea Brown's frozen meals
Sold exclusively at Walmart, each frozen meal costs roughly $6. For this price, you're getting the perfect serving size for yourself. Depending on which frozen meal you buy, you can have a protein-packed meal with at least 17 grams of protein and less than 600 calories. That's a reasonable amount of calories and protein for a Southern dish that promises rich, savory gravy and decadent chicken.
Known for her Southern and Gullah-style cuisine, celebrity chef Brown's food is best described as flavorful and comforting. Yet, most of the meals from her brand didn't live up to that expectation. The meals either had too much spice or were shockingly flavorless. If you ever had a good bowl of grits and sausage, you know how flavorful this simple meal can be. Brown's frozen rendition was not only bland but lacked the signature texture of classic creamy grits. It was more reminiscent of stale porridge which is a major letdown for a Southern-inspired dish.
The disappointment doesn't end there. Although there is a good amount of tender meat in each meal, the rest of the meals lack flavor. The absence of flavor makes most meals forgettable and a one-time purchase at best. The biggest complaint about this brand is the textures. The fried chicken has a soggy skin that lacks crunch, the pasta is overcooked, and the mashed potatoes are a mushy mess.
Delicious Eats has the potential to be a great brand. It already sells an amazing frozen meal. But until the rest of the food can match the pot pie's greatness, it's a massive skip.