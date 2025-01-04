The Celebrity Chef With The Worst Frozen Meal Brand

Sold exclusively at Walmart, each frozen meal costs roughly $6. For this price, you're getting the perfect serving size for yourself. Depending on which frozen meal you buy, you can have a protein-packed meal with at least 17 grams of protein and less than 600 calories. That's a reasonable amount of calories and protein for a Southern dish that promises rich, savory gravy and decadent chicken.

Known for her Southern and Gullah-style cuisine, celebrity chef Brown's food is best described as flavorful and comforting. Yet, most of the meals from her brand didn't live up to that expectation. The meals either had too much spice or were shockingly flavorless. If you ever had a good bowl of grits and sausage, you know how flavorful this simple meal can be. Brown's frozen rendition was not only bland but lacked the signature texture of classic creamy grits. It was more reminiscent of stale porridge which is a major letdown for a Southern-inspired dish.

The disappointment doesn't end there. Although there is a good amount of tender meat in each meal, the rest of the meals lack flavor. The absence of flavor makes most meals forgettable and a one-time purchase at best. The biggest complaint about this brand is the textures. The fried chicken has a soggy skin that lacks crunch, the pasta is overcooked, and the mashed potatoes are a mushy mess.

Delicious Eats has the potential to be a great brand. It already sells an amazing frozen meal. But until the rest of the food can match the pot pie's greatness, it's a massive skip.