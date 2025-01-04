The Best Ingredients To Give Tonkatsu Sauce An Umami Boost

If you've tried tonkatsu — the Japanese dish of panko-covered, deep-fried pork — you know the sauce can make or break the dish. This thick brown condiment is known for blending sweet, sour, spicy, and umami tastes in every mouthful. We asked Chef Koj, private chef, cookery teacher, and food writer, for his suggestions on perfecting it. "Anything fermented like soy sauce, brown miso, or Thai fish sauce, will boost the umami," he said.

For example, our five-ingredient tonkatsu sauce recipe contains three umami-forward ingredients. Ketchup adds meatiness from the tomatoes, while tamari and mirin contribute the depth of fermented ingredients. If you prefer a saltier take, you can also add a pinch of dried seaweed for a kick of umami flavor. Dehydrated nori is fairly easy to find and will lend a pleasant savory taste to your sauce. Don't be afraid to look beyond miso, either, since ingredients like fish sauce or shio koji can also do the trick.