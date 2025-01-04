The Best Ingredients To Give Tonkatsu Sauce An Umami Boost
If you've tried tonkatsu — the Japanese dish of panko-covered, deep-fried pork — you know the sauce can make or break the dish. This thick brown condiment is known for blending sweet, sour, spicy, and umami tastes in every mouthful. We asked Chef Koj, private chef, cookery teacher, and food writer, for his suggestions on perfecting it. "Anything fermented like soy sauce, brown miso, or Thai fish sauce, will boost the umami," he said.
For example, our five-ingredient tonkatsu sauce recipe contains three umami-forward ingredients. Ketchup adds meatiness from the tomatoes, while tamari and mirin contribute the depth of fermented ingredients. If you prefer a saltier take, you can also add a pinch of dried seaweed for a kick of umami flavor. Dehydrated nori is fairly easy to find and will lend a pleasant savory taste to your sauce. Don't be afraid to look beyond miso, either, since ingredients like fish sauce or shio koji can also do the trick.
The story behind tonkatsu
While tonkatsu is a Japanese in origin, its roots are in the Western world. During the Meiji period (1867-1911), Worcestershire sauce was introduced to Japan. Over time, Japanese chefs tweaked that recipe, making their version a little thicker so it would cling to their deep-fried pork. A typical recipe includes a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables including tomatoes, apples, carrots, onions, and celery, along with dried fruits like prunes and dates. Sugar or honey, vinegar, and soy sauce add sweetness, sourness, and umami overtones, while a blend of spices like dried mustard and garlic powder contribute their own bouquet.
Traditionally, the sauce is eaten with pork, rice, and fresh cabbage – after all, "tonkatsu" literally means "pork cutlet." But feel free to experiment. That zingy mix of flavors is equally at home with deep-fried chicken, seafood, or tofu. All you need is crisp, crunchy breading, a dipping bowl, and chopsticks to make the most of it.