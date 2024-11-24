The Best Umami Substitutes For Miso, According To A Chef

Miso, that traditional Japanese cooking ingredient we mostly associate with broth or soup, is so much more than a seasoning. An essential component of Japanese cooking, this mix of fermented soybeans, grains, salt, and a fungus called koji is key to developing the savory, salty, rich umami in dishes like ramen, yakitori, and hot pot. The darker the miso, the more umami it brings, and depending on the type of koji used and the fermentation process, the deeper the flavors. Miso's depth is difficult to match, and so we asked James Bailey, executive chef of Momofuku Las Vegas, what would be a suitable substitute for the umami in miso. "Texturally, it's hard to replicate what miso can add since it's a paste that brings tons of flavor, but Korean doenjang is the closest substitute with a bit more texture and funk," he said.

Doenjang, the Korean counterpart to miso, is also a fermented soybean paste minus the grains. The ingredient is usually thicker than miso, with a coarser texture. Making doenjang takes some patience, so keeping prepared doenjang from the market is a common practice for Asian cooks. Doenjang is the basis for the Korean soup doenjang jjigae and can be used in everything from dressings to scallion pancakes. The richer flavor of daenjang is a great replacement for the darker red miso.