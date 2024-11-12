The Best Umami Substitute To Miso When Making Hot Pot Broth

Hot pot restaurants provide a unique and interactive dining experience, one where the finished items are delicious thanks in large part — or should I say, pot — to the flavorful broth they are submerged in. The broths start from a base of water or stock and are simmered with different spices, sauces, and aromatics to result in different flavors. You can get spicy, mild, or even sour broths, though you can also strive for all of those with a complex umami broth. Miso is a common addition to get that multifaceted flavor, but what if you don't have it on hand? Kenny Leung, the Executive Chef at YAO, told us what you can use instead — "We like to use dehydrated scallops and Jinhua ham to get that umami flavor," he advised.

Advertisement

Dehydrated scallops are just what they sound like — dried-out versions of the little seafood mollusks you're used to eating pan-seared. They taste natural and slightly sweet, but they also have that seafood flavor. In combination with the salty and savory Chinese cured ham Jinhua, your broth will have maybe even more layers of flavor than miso alone would give you.