The Best Umami Substitute To Miso When Making Hot Pot Broth
Hot pot restaurants provide a unique and interactive dining experience, one where the finished items are delicious thanks in large part — or should I say, pot — to the flavorful broth they are submerged in. The broths start from a base of water or stock and are simmered with different spices, sauces, and aromatics to result in different flavors. You can get spicy, mild, or even sour broths, though you can also strive for all of those with a complex umami broth. Miso is a common addition to get that multifaceted flavor, but what if you don't have it on hand? Kenny Leung, the Executive Chef at YAO, told us what you can use instead — "We like to use dehydrated scallops and Jinhua ham to get that umami flavor," he advised.
Dehydrated scallops are just what they sound like — dried-out versions of the little seafood mollusks you're used to eating pan-seared. They taste natural and slightly sweet, but they also have that seafood flavor. In combination with the salty and savory Chinese cured ham Jinhua, your broth will have maybe even more layers of flavor than miso alone would give you.
Other things you should know about hot pot
Besides the two secret ingredients from Chef Kenny Leung, what you choose to put in your broth is up to you. You can add sauces like soy and sesame oil and aromatics like ginger, garlic, and scallion. If you like things hot, throw in some dried chilies or toasted Sichuan peppercorns. Or, craft a dynamic hot pot broth duo at home by making one umami savory broth and another one that's spicy. A handy dual-sided hot pot is perfect for this: Two broths, one pot.
What you cook in the broth is also up to your discretion, but sliced beef, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, and even tofu are fail-safes. When preparing your ingredients, throw the meat in the freezer for half an hour beforehand; this extra step will make cutting the meat for hot pot easier. Take note that the slices of meat should be no thicker than ¼-inch, and remember the general rule for cooking beef in hot pot – leave it in there for a full 30 seconds for best results.