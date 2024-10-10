Exactly How Long Does It Take To Cook Beef When Eating Hot Pot?

The most widely-known (and arguably most fun) aspect of hot pot is that foodies cook their own dinners. The basic layout consists of a large eponymous "hot pot," a metal cauldron filled with bubbling broth, surrounded by a spread of raw foods to be cooked in the hot liquid. The pot is positioned atop an electric hot plate or butane burner and the liquid inside is heated until boiling. In addition to encouraging epicure participation, this tableside cooking allows diners to cook their meats to order, achieving their desired level of doneness for maximum customization. So, how long, exactly, is the proper cooking time for raw meat?

Hot pot ingredient spreads typically consist of an array of raw vegetables like baby bok choy, lotus root, enoki mushrooms, and daikon radish, uncooked noodles, rice cakes, or mung bean vermicelli, and strips of beef or other types of protein, all pre-sliced into small pieces for fast cooking. With veggies, cooking time is more about preference, but when handling raw beef, proper cooking time is also essential for food safety.

If you're working with a paper-thin sliced, ultra-tender cut like a rare eye round, 10 seconds submerged in the hot broth might be all it takes. But keep in mind that different cuts of beef might need different cooking times. For a more general failsafe guideline, any raw meat (including beef) should be left to simmer for 30 seconds to a full minute before removing from the water.