The Absolute Best Beers To Pair With Chocolate, According To A Master Cicerone

You pour yourself a pint and reach for your favorite sweet treat. The beer's carbonation and the soft shattering of mouth-melting chocolate? A perfect match. However, some beers pair better than others, so the key to living out your adult-style "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" dream is being picky on the alcohol aisle. Tasting Table couldn't resist getting the scoop, and Rich Higgins, master cicerone, certified sommelier and former brewmaster, had the answers.

"Beer styles like Belgian quadrupels, doppelbocks and pastry stouts are typically sweet and are on the hunt for chocolate to pair with!" Higgins explains. "They're fuller-bodied and loaded with malty flavors of toffee, raisin, and chocolate, and they also sneak in other fun flavors, like a quadrupel's clove, orange and banana, a doppelbock's caramel and dried strawberry, and a pastry stout's sky's-the-limit pastry-inspired ingredients and flavors."

Higgins' Instagram is adorned with grids of bottles lined up — snapshots of his tasting sessions. His savvy suggestions for beer and chocolate pairings are ideal guidance for your own DIY tasting experiences. As a general rule, always strive for balance. A sweet beer pairs beautifully with a darker chocolate while a mellow bar works best with a brighter IPA. Are we looking at the foodie version of Romeo and Juliet? Potentially, especially given that beer is the unanticipated ingredient for richer chocolate cookies. Who are we to keep them apart?

