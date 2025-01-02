Does Boxed Cake Mix Ever Really Go Bad?

When a sweet tooth strikes, boxed cake mix is the pantry staple that waits on hand to save the day. Some mixes are even vegan-friendly. Thanks to always-there boxed cake mix, it can be "cake o'clock" first thing in the morning or in the middle of the night, and that ol' reliable mix lasts forever ... or does it? The short answer is that, while dry boxed cake mix does expire, it doesn't ever really "go bad" like meat or dairy. But, no packaged food product can last forever. As time passes, its ingredients deteriorate and the overall quality subsequently breaks down. Even though expired boxed cake mix is still safe to eat, the flavor and texture are affected.

As a general rule, it's a safe bet that your boxed cake mix will still perform well four to six months after the "best by" date if stored properly in a cool, dry place. Boxed cake mixes are typically printed with a "best by" date six months from the date of manufacturing. Some boxed cake mixes can last much longer, roughly 18 to 24 months after manufacturing, which will be indicated by the "best by" date. That said, this doesn't necessarily mean home cooks have that full window in which to use up their cake mix. If that box had been sitting on the grocery store shelf for a while before making it home to your kitchen, that "best by" date could be two or three months from now.