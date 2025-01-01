Why You Should Never Order A Cappuccino From Dunkin'

Dunkin' has become far more famous for its coffee than for baked goods. Nowadays you can buy products like Dunkin' Original Blend Medium Roast Ground Coffee and K-cup pods to brew at home. Still, people may want to make a stop at an actual restaurant for a more elaborate coffee, tea, fruit drink. The chain cranks out plenty of fan favorites, but there are also drinks you should never order at Dunkin'. Both hot and cold cappuccinos are menu items to avoid.

Hot cappuccinos differentiate themselves from the latte by a layer of foam that tops the espresso and milk blend. Unfortunately, Dunkin' gets a little too enthusiastic with their foam and completely overshoots the proportion of foam to the actual drink, according to some folks on Reddit. A tester for Tasting Table also took issue with the foam, finding that it deflated too quickly and wasn't well-made.

Consequently, not only is the cappuccino poorly executed, but it's also the worst-value drink at Dunkin' because you're paying for a cup full of foam. The iced cappuccino isn't much better as it can suffer from the same disproportionate foam to drink ratio. Whatever is left at the bottom of the cup might barely taste like coffee at all; the milk and any added sugar or syrup pump could completely overwhelm the meager shot of espresso.

