Why The Iced Cappuccino Is The Worst-Value Drink At Dunkin'
A crisp iced coffee can be the perfect cure for thirst on a hot day or a magic way to clear your head. Yet that value quickly evaporates with excess foam and poor value drink proportions — an issue customers say Dunkin' is facing. Taking to Reddit, people have been disappointed by the huge layer of froth that fills the majority of their iced cappuccino cups, which deflates to nothing super fast. It's safe to say that an icy cap does not fare too well on our own list of every Dunkin' iced coffee, ranked worst to best, coming in 14th place out of 22. Its frothed-up concerns have got many a coffee-lover spiraling, leading us to think this might be the worst value drink at Dunkin'.
As for where the fault lies, people were mostly on the fence, suggesting that iced cappuccinos are specifically the problem. The general consensus is that customers should be more mindful of drink choices, with many highlighting how cappuccinos are mainly foam regardless of whether they are served hot or cold. Dunkin' blends their iced caps to aerate the mixture, so it's no wonder they're on the fluffier side. It's important to understand the mechanisms of this particular recipe, too; cold foam is the intended replacement for frothed milk topping in hot variations, and this does have a tendency to deflate quickly. To dodge this predicament entirely, opt for iced lattes or macchiatos, and you'll successfully eliminate the issue and get more actual liquid for your buck. Alternatively, request a light blend to stop your barista from going full ham.
How to get better value out of your Dunkin' drinks
If the prospect of a too-foamy iced cappuccino has shivers running down your spine, chances are you need to learn how to get better value when visiting Dunkin'. Unsurprisingly, the first way to (almost) guarantee that is by understanding what's available. As established, froth-haters should steer well clear of the iced cap with its cold foam, opting for a less frothy milk, ice, and espresso-based latte instead. The cappuccinos have less liquid in them in order to leave room for some foam. Simply rehearsing the menu and knowing the basic coffee ingredients and mixing methods helps you dodge potential beverage carnage.
Customizing your Dunkin' drinks is another great way to get better value. Simple adjustments can revolutionize your cup at minimal cost. For instance, the pro tip to elevate the flavor of Dunkin's S'mores latte is to add syrup pumps. The private label that makes all of Dunkin's drink syrups provides flavors like hazelnut or caramel, so spice up your favorite drink with a few twists. Depending on the franchise, it may cost you a few extra cents, but that's often a small price to pay for a delicious upgrade.
It's worth considering the Dunkin' Rewards scheme, too. Members earn 10 points for each eligible $1 they spend, with free drinks earned at around the 700 points mark or food rewards at as little as $15 spend. Frequent customers were a little disgruntled when Dunkin' revamped the rewards scheme in 2022. However, as a regular visitor, you might as well be clocking up points.