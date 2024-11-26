Why The Iced Cappuccino Is The Worst-Value Drink At Dunkin'

A crisp iced coffee can be the perfect cure for thirst on a hot day or a magic way to clear your head. Yet that value quickly evaporates with excess foam and poor value drink proportions — an issue customers say Dunkin' is facing. Taking to Reddit, people have been disappointed by the huge layer of froth that fills the majority of their iced cappuccino cups, which deflates to nothing super fast. It's safe to say that an icy cap does not fare too well on our own list of every Dunkin' iced coffee, ranked worst to best, coming in 14th place out of 22. Its frothed-up concerns have got many a coffee-lover spiraling, leading us to think this might be the worst value drink at Dunkin'.

As for where the fault lies, people were mostly on the fence, suggesting that iced cappuccinos are specifically the problem. The general consensus is that customers should be more mindful of drink choices, with many highlighting how cappuccinos are mainly foam regardless of whether they are served hot or cold. Dunkin' blends their iced caps to aerate the mixture, so it's no wonder they're on the fluffier side. It's important to understand the mechanisms of this particular recipe, too; cold foam is the intended replacement for frothed milk topping in hot variations, and this does have a tendency to deflate quickly. To dodge this predicament entirely, opt for iced lattes or macchiatos, and you'll successfully eliminate the issue and get more actual liquid for your buck. Alternatively, request a light blend to stop your barista from going full ham.

