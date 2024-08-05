The Pro Tip To Elevate The Flavor Of Dunkin's S'mores Latte

Offering patrons a way to figuratively "gather 'round the campfire," Dunkin's new additions to its summer menu including its S'mores Cold Brew and its Bonfire S'mores Frozen Coffee, hit stores in June. With a blend of s'mores and marshmallow flavors in its cold brew and s'mores and vanilla flavors in its frozen option, along with toppings that include chocolate and graham cracker crumbles, what could be better? Well, actually, there is an ingredient that can take these blends to the next level — a pump of mocha.

Because chocolate is such a big part of s'mores, it makes sense that it could be added here for a boost of sweetness. However, in order to make sure that the drink doesn't tip over into the realm of too sweet, you may want to request one less pump of the s'mores flavoring to balance it out. As you may know, different size drinks call for different numbers of pumps (a small gets two pumps, a medium gets three, and a large gets four).

So, to err on the side of caution, you should be sure you don't go over the standard amount. That said, if you want more of a chocolate flavor than s'mores, you could add more mocha pumps than s'mores