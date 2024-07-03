The Private Label That Makes All Of Dunkin's Drink Syrups

Dunkin' has a lot on its plate. The company oversees more than 13,200 stores that serve fried dough, savory breakfast items, coffee, tea, smoothies, and more in almost 40 markets around the world. While there is always room to discuss the quality at a chain this mammoth, it is without question an impressive feat to deliver consistency and remain relatively popular at that scale. Of course, Dunkin' doesn't do it all. It rigorously keeps coffee and donuts at the core of the business, but other items, as in other chains, are custom-produced specifically for Dunkin', one of them being the many syrups the company uses to flavor its beverage options.

For those, Dunkin' turns to Baldwin Richardson Foods, a purveyor of custom toppings, fillings, sauces, toppings, and even packaging for food service companies. The flavors Baldwin Richardson makes for Dunkin' include or have included toasted white chocolate, caramel (which is used in one of our favorite Dunkin' drinks), and raspberry. Unfortunately for those looking to doctor up a terrible Dunkin' Iced Americano at home, though, the contract that it has with Dunkin' means it only sells directly to stores and not to consumers, though rumors online have claimed managers can authorize personal sales and both Amazon and Etsy do have official looking jugs of syrups for sale.