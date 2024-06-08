Dunkin's Worst Iced Coffee Is One You're Probably Not Ordering Anyway

The Dunkin' versus Starbucks debate is one that's heavily contested. But no matter where you stand or what arguments you agree with, each coffee giant has its hits and misses. There are plenty of drinks from Starbucks you shouldn't waste your money on, from the caffeine-free lemonade to any of the 17 worst value drinks — and Dunkin's no different. The thing is, though, that as far as the donut chain's iced coffee drinks go, you're probably not ordering the worst it has to offer anyway.

Tasting Table tried and ranked every Dunkin' iced coffee from worst to best — the worst being the iced Americano. Made from a shot of espresso poured over ice water, iced Americanos are generally written off as watered down espresso drinks. But, that's essentially the point of them. The simplicity is meant to highlight the perfection of the espresso. It just only works if the espresso is good quality. As is the case of Dunkin's iced Americano, the drink's simplicity only made the espresso's imperfections all the more obvious.

Still, no matter where you get your coffee, people are more than likely to order something else. The flavor of iced Americanos just doesn't compare to what you get from the longer extraction methods, and that's especially if the espresso itself isn't up to par. How that weighs into the Dunkin' versus Starbucks debate is yet to be discussed. But it does introduce another interesting arena for comparison: iced Americanos versus other iced coffee drinks.