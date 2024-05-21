The Caffeine-Free Starbucks Drink You Shouldn't Waste Your Money On

Despite Starbucks' reputation as a coffee chain, it boasts some pretty delicious non-caffeinated drinks. A few of our favorite caffeine-free drinks include the Caramel Apple Spice (which you can thankfully order year-round), Strawberry Cookie Frappuccino, and Vanilla Crème. But rich, creamy drinks aren't all Starbucks excels at — if you browse the iced tea and lemonade category, you can find a wide array of fruity, refreshing beverages. But if you're just craving a simple, classic lemonade, you may want to look elsewhere.

We ranked Starbucks' lemonade as the worst of its caffeine-free beverages. It's not that the drink is terrible — but when you're craving a refreshing cup with equal parts sweet and sour on a sweltering summer day, this one isn't likely to hit the spot. The lemonade leans more heavily on sourness than sweetness, especially compared to popular brands like Minute Maid. Starbucks' lemonade contains all the usual suspects — water, sugar, and lemon juice — along with lemon oil. Whether the latter contributes to the extra tang or not, we advise only ordering this lemonade if you like yours to be extra lip-puckering.