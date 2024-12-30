Here's The Best Tequila Brand You Can Easily Find At The Store
Tequila is a liquor your home bar should have, considering crowd pleasing cocktails like margaritas, palomas, and ranch waters. Most tequila cocktails call for the addition of blanco or silver tequila, which either isn't aged or minimally aged and possesses strong agave and citrus tasting notes with a peppery, spicy finish. Of course, most tequila brands offer tequila blanco in their repertoire. But, which brand of tequila has the best tequila blanco? Tasting Table tasters tested 27 brands of tequila and crowned Mijenta blanco the winner.
A play on the Spanish words "mi gente" or "my people," Mijenta Tequila is a Mexican distillery in the birthplace of tequila, the highlands of Jalisco. The brand's commitment to using the highest quality blue Weber agave which is artfully distilled by a female tequilera really shows, winning a Gold award from USA Spirits Ratings and a 97 point score from The Tasting Panel Magazine.
Mijenta blanco is as complex as it is drinkable; we noted three different waves of aromas and flavors. Starting with aromas of honey and agave, moving to white pepper and citrus, and then hitting with fruit-forward tasting notes of melon, pineapple, and banana bread. Most impressive was how easy it was to drink neat because of its smooth, buttery finish.
Runners up and aged tequilas
While Mijenta was the crown jewel of the 27 tequila brands sampled, the brands that made the top five are also worthy contenders. The second and third spots belong to Camarena and Tres Agaves, respectively. The fourth place winner, LALO, offers a unique palate of apples, pears, anise, and white pepper.
According to an expert, tequila blanco is the best type of tequila for cocktails that are citrus-forward like this orange-centric golden margarita, and the classic paloma with its grapefruit mixer. However, reposado and anejo tequila offer completely different tasting notes, aromas, and applications. Reposado, for example, is aged for a minimum of one month and up to a year in oak barrels, lending more complex sweet notes like caramel and butterscotch with a mineral finish. Añejo is aged between one and three years, has a savory and complex taste, and a darker hue. Aging instills a high degree of complexity, making it a favorite for sipping or using in place of dark spirits in classic cocktails like an old fashioned.