Tequila is a liquor your home bar should have, considering crowd pleasing cocktails like margaritas, palomas, and ranch waters. Most tequila cocktails call for the addition of blanco or silver tequila, which either isn't aged or minimally aged and possesses strong agave and citrus tasting notes with a peppery, spicy finish. Of course, most tequila brands offer tequila blanco in their repertoire. But, which brand of tequila has the best tequila blanco? Tasting Table tasters tested 27 brands of tequila and crowned Mijenta blanco the winner.

A play on the Spanish words "mi gente" or "my people," Mijenta Tequila is a Mexican distillery in the birthplace of tequila, the highlands of Jalisco. The brand's commitment to using the highest quality blue Weber agave which is artfully distilled by a female tequilera really shows, winning a Gold award from USA Spirits Ratings and a 97 point score from The Tasting Panel Magazine.

Mijenta blanco is as complex as it is drinkable; we noted three different waves of aromas and flavors. Starting with aromas of honey and agave, moving to white pepper and citrus, and then hitting with fruit-forward tasting notes of melon, pineapple, and banana bread. Most impressive was how easy it was to drink neat because of its smooth, buttery finish.

