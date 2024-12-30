Why Your Nespresso Coffee Isn't Hot Enough And What To Do About It

Nespresso drinkers are a devoted clan, often willing to embrace the newest high-tech machines and a wide array of premium global coffees from around the world. It seems the brand can do no wrong, which is why its surprising to find considerable conversation around the temperature of Nespresso coffee — specifically that it's not quite hot enough. But that isn't an oversight by the company.

In fact, Nespresso explains that a slightly lower brewing temp allows the most favorable coffee-aroma extraction while avoiding burnt coffee beans. It also facilitates immediate consumption and enjoyment while the coffee is still aromatic and laced with a perfect natural crema. To that end, Nespresso machines brew at temperatures ranging from roughly 181 to 186 degrees Fahrenheit for the Original line of machines, and slightly lower for Vertuo machines, which incorporate barcode pod technology for determining water temperature per each specific blend. By comparison, other coffee machines may use hotter temps ranging from about 195 to 205 degrees.

However, sometimes your Nespresso coffee isn't hot enough for other reasons. A buildup of mineral deposits in the appliance can eventually cause coffee to brew at lower temperatures, creating a need to descale the Nespresso machine. It's a very common maintenance need for most espresso-style machines, and Nespresso recommends descaling every three months or after 300 used capsules. A few other options exist for attaining hotter coffee. They involve being mindful of how external items or habits can affect coffee temperatures inside the cup.

