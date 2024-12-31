The Seasoning Myth Alton Brown Can't Stand

According to Alton Brown, jumbo shrimp is an oxymoron. If you parse the culinary term, you'll get what Brown means. "Jumbo" means large, while "shrimp" means really small, and yes, it refers to extra-large shrimp (another oxymoron), but, as Brown told Tasting Table in an exclusive interview, the two words spliced together make no sense. Another culinary term that Brown detests is "dry brine," because, as he stated, "There's no such thing." Such a bold opinion does give one pause, as dry brining is often preferred over wet brining for certain cuts of meat. Brown, however, is nothing but exact, and he insists that the more correct term for what is called a dry brine is a "cure."

It's easy to confuse the two, as they have similar components: salt, spices or seasonings, and, oftentimes, sugar. According to the USDA, the ingredients for a cure also include potassium nitrate and nitrites, which add the characteristic color and flavor to certain meats, like ham, and prevent the growth of harmful bacteria. A dry brine and a curing mix are applied identically by rubbing the salted mixture directly onto the meat and then refrigerating it for a specific number of hours. So despite the slight difference in ingredients, it's clear that Brown is right in calling a dry brine a cure. But Brown also thinks the term "wet cure" is inaccurate because its effect on meat is totally different from what a dry cure does.

