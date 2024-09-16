How To Make Pork Tender Loin With Crispy Crackling Skin

There's an art to cooking a pork tenderloin that emerges from the oven juicy and well-seasoned. But the pork's exterior is an equally make-or-break aspect of the overall dish. Depending on your approach, the rind surrounding the cut of meat could turn out unappetizing, gray, and chewy. Or, if you follow this tip, it could yield a crispy, browned skin that shatters and crackles with a satisfying crunch as you slice into the cut of meat.

To achieve the latter, familiarize yourself with the process of scoring: The act of using a knife to cut shallow incisions into a piece of meat. This technique, most commonly seen when preparing duck, encourages the meat's fat to render as it cooks, leading to a punchy, salty exterior packed with flavor. Make sure you are precise with your knife work. You should only cut into the tenderloin's layers of rind and fat — cutting any deeper could pierce the meat itself, potentially leading to a dry, crumbly texture.