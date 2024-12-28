The Best Wine To Pair With Your Seared Duck Breast

For dark-meat lovers, duck is often preferred over chicken. Although it's considered to be a game meat — and there's a big taste and texture difference between wild duck and farmed duck — duck is milder and more tender than other water fowl. Yet, roast duck and seared duck breast definitely have more of a gamy flavor than chicken or turkey, and because of its layer of fat beneath the skin, duck can also be greasy. Duck does pair beautifully with red wine, and a pinot noir is often suggested to balance out duck's richness.

Advertisement

There are many types of red wine to choose from, but Amy Racine, beverage director and partner at JF Restaurants told Tasting Table there's a variety that pairs better with duck than pinot noir. "Northern Rhône syrah is a fantastic pairing for duck breast," Racine said, "because its bold flavors of black fruits, spice, and earthiness almost act like the ultimate seasoning on a duck."

The syrah grape (or shiraz as it's called in Australia) is grown mostly in the northern Rhône valley in southeastern France, a region that runs along the Rhône river, which also includes the southern valley that's renown for its wines. The valley's particular terroir affects the syrah's tannins, aroma, and texture and is notable for fruit-forward wines, which are ideal for pairing with duck.

Advertisement