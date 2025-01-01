The Pickled Fruits That Deserve A Spot On Your Charcuterie Board
With a dazzling array of color possibilities and nearly endless flavor combinations, a charcuterie board has something to satisfy every tastebud. While a traditional charcuterie board is loaded with meats, cheeses, crackers, pickles, fruits, nuts, and even chocolate, a surprise addition can pair perfectly with different cheeses on the board.
Using different pickled fruits such as tomatoes, grapes, and cherries can add more color and are full of vitamins and antioxidants, offering a healthy option to the board. From a flavor standpoint, the sweetness of the fruits (despite being pickled) balances out the sharpness of cheese for an enjoyable culinary experience. Sweet cherries for example can pair with a salty selection like blue cheese and pickled blueberries make a sweet pairing with fromage blanc.
The strong flavor of a sharp cheddar already pairs well with the sweetness of apples (especially in grilled cheese) and pickled grapes offer a fruity contrast to soft cheeses like havarti and brie. Plums can be sour or sweet and pair well with other fruits and nuts, but they also work well with soft cheeses. So depending on personal preference, the sweet and salty, hard and soft, or smoky and mild flavors can be mixed and matched.
More options to fill a charcuterie board
Pickled fruits pair well with nuts and cheeses, but they're just one of many underrated options that can be used to create a colorful and balanced charcuterie spread. Kimchi is a healthy snack and a Korean staple that adds a bit of spice to a charcuterie board. Likewise, cherry peppers, presented on their own or stuffed, add a burst of color and a kick of spice.
Pomegranate seeds can be another charcuterie game-changer. They add a splash of color, they're both tart and crunchy, and they're packed full of antioxidants. Dates can also be easily added to a board. They can be enjoyed on their own, stuffed with cheese, or wrapped in savory offerings like bacon for a sweet and savory combo. No matter if a board is being made to pair with a specific wine like pinot noir, for a specific theme, or made for a change of pace for a casual get-together, the potential flavor combinations for a charcuterie are too many to count.