Make Your Hot Chocolate Taste Like Gingerbread With 4 Extra Spices

While you can sip on a warm cup of hot chocolate at any time of the year, perhaps the best time to indulge in a cup is during the winter months. It's in good company with other seasonal favorites, namely candy canes, Christmas cookies, and the like. One not-so-unlikely pairing that is an absolute treat during the coldest months of the year is gingerbread and hot chocolate. While it's delicious to dip a gingerbread cookie into a cup of warm hot chocolate, there's an even better way to combine the two of them in a sippable format.

Gingerbread hot chocolate is the beverage upgrade you didn't know that you needed. To make this beverage at home, you're going to want to start with a basic hot chocolate. Then, build upon the beverage by adding a mixture of cinnamon, cloves, dried ginger, and nutmeg. Besides this basic spice blend, though, you'll need to really drive home that gingerbread component by adding some molasses to your beverage. Molasses will drive home that slightly sulfuric, yet rich flavor that makes classic gingerbread cookies so delicious. Just make sure not to be too heavy-handed with the sticky molasses, as adding too much of it to your cup can make the beverage bitter.