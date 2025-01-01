Alton Brown's Trick To Avoid A Disappointing Lobster Bisque

From his use of paprika for the ultimate chicken dinner to flavorful twice-baked beans, celebrity foodist Alton Brown seems to have no shortage of tricks for creating perfect meals. For a classic recipe like lobster bisque, he has a simple trick to avoid a less-than-velvety dish.

For Brown, the key to avoiding a disappointing lobster bisque is using two thickeners rather than one. After extracting maximum flavor from the lobster shells (used to infuse the bisque with seafood flavor), as he revealed on his website, Brown recommends adding rice, which can be added to thicken the bisque and soak up flavor, and beurre manié, a smooth paste of kneaded softened butter and flour that can also thicken a soup or bisque.

A beurre manié is similar to a roux, but different in that both raw ingredients are combined and then added to a dish, whereas the ingredients are cooked together in a roux and then added to a dish. Added to a lobster bisque, Brown says both thickeners are worth it, even if it takes a little extra time. "While I wouldn't nominate this application for 'quick and easy dish of the year,' it is well worth the time, the effort, and the ingredients. Oh, and since this version doesn't call for any actual lobster meat, you're free to apply that delicacy to other dishes. Hence, this is a real "'law to tail' kind of dish," he says.

