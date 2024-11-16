Alton Brown's Secret For The Most Delectable Baked Beans

Celebrity chef Alton Brown is known for his scientific approach to cooking, often pushing the envelope with unconventional ingredients or steps. His secret for the most delectable baked beans, however, is uncharacteristically traditional. On his website, Brown shares his recipe for Twice-Cooked Molasses Baked Beans, which upholds the traditional process for which it's named, using the stove and the oven to twice cook the dish.

Baked beans aren't the only type of twice-cooked bean recipe, of course. The Mexican classic, refried beans boil and fry pinto or black beans with seasonings and fat. This recipe for Szechuan green beans broils the green beans and then stir-fries them. Still, many baked bean recipes like these slow cooker baked beans streamline the cooking process by using a single round of cooking. Other recipes simply pour cans of beans and seasonings into a casserole dish and bake it. Brown's recipe, which he describes as a cross between pork and beans and Boston baked beans, creates a bean soup that first boils scratch-made beans in their soaking liquid and broth, then bakes the beans low and slow in the oven at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 8 hours.

While boiling and then baking baked beans is par for the course in most traditional recipes, Brown's choice to bake them at such a low temperature is unique. His recipe uses the stove to kickstart the cooking process, and the low and slow oven-simmer to develop the beans' flavor and maximize their tenderness.