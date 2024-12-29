The Massive Swamp Rats That Louisiana Turned Into A Delicacy

What do you do when pests threaten your immediate environment, destroying foliage and turning beautiful natural habitats into wastelands? Why, you eat them of course. Wait, what? Yup, that's what Louisianians started doing in the late '90s when nutria — 20-pound rodents with orange teeth — started decimating the plants that kept their swamplands intact.

After nutria were first brought in from South America in the 1930s by fur traders as a cheaper alternative to mink and other furs, Louisiana traders had their hopes right up there that these fast-breeding, amphibious rodents would become the next big thing in fashion. However, the fur market began declining in the 1970s. Thousands of nutria were released into the wild, as they were no longer a lucrative source of income. The nutria bred quickly, and by the 1980s, they became a threat to Louisiana's coastal wetlands, burrowing underground and eating the roots of vegetation and even crops.

Eradicating them would be impossible, so in 1997 and 1998, Louisiana authorities started encouraging their residents to eat them, looping into the Cajun food culture that embraced unique and exotic foods. They hailed the health benefits of nutria meat, including that it was cleaner than other types of meat due to the animals being herbivores and high in protein — more so than beef. Additionally, the meat is packed with nutrients like zinc, iron, selenium and copper.

