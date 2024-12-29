What Kind Of Yogurt Does Starbucks Use In Its Berry Trio Parfait?
When Starbucks first opened in the 1970s, its goal was to keep the people of Seattle's Pike Place Market caffeinated. Since then, the little coffee shop that could has grown into a global chain that serves a lot more than coffee. The great thing about the snacks you can pick up at Starbucks is there are just as many nutritious options as there are indulgent ones. Speaking of nutritious, we were curious about the kind of yogurt Starbucks uses in its berry trio parfait and were pleasantly surprised to find out the answer.
According to Starbucks' menu, its parfait features non-fat vanilla yogurt with all the ingredients you'd typically find in non-fat yogurt; cultured pasteurized grade A nonfat milk, agave syrup, vanilla extract, carob bean gum (to act as a thickener), vanilla beans, pectin which is also a thickener, and water. The yogurt is topped with a mixed berry compote for an extra hit of sweetness and granola for texture. The whole snack is 240 calories and packs 14 grams of protein and 25 grams of sugar.
How to replicate Starbuck's berry trio parfait
While you can't beat the ease of picking up this Starbucks snack the next time you get your caffeine fill, it's actually one of the more simple, nutritious breakfasts you can make at home. All you need is to add a handful of your favorite berries and 2 to 4 tablespoons of granola to 8 ounces of non-fat vanilla yogurt and you'll have an even healthier version of what Starbucks offers. Drizzle some honey over the top if you're missing that hit of sweetness with the yogurt's tart flavors.
To go all out, we recommend making your own granola and your own berry compote — here's a super simple berry compote recipe that only requires a French press. Then go ahead and add all that homemade goodness to Greek yogurt, which generally offers more protein, with fewer carbs and sugars. If you want to really go off-book, we recommend trying some of these savory yogurt parfait recipes. Starbucks is great in a pinch, but you'll be able to pack more flavor and nutrition at half the cost when you take matters into your own hands.