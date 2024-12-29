What Kind Of Yogurt Does Starbucks Use In Its Berry Trio Parfait?

When Starbucks first opened in the 1970s, its goal was to keep the people of Seattle's Pike Place Market caffeinated. Since then, the little coffee shop that could has grown into a global chain that serves a lot more than coffee. The great thing about the snacks you can pick up at Starbucks is there are just as many nutritious options as there are indulgent ones. Speaking of nutritious, we were curious about the kind of yogurt Starbucks uses in its berry trio parfait and were pleasantly surprised to find out the answer.

According to Starbucks' menu, its parfait features non-fat vanilla yogurt with all the ingredients you'd typically find in non-fat yogurt; cultured pasteurized grade A nonfat milk, agave syrup, vanilla extract, carob bean gum (to act as a thickener), vanilla beans, pectin which is also a thickener, and water. The yogurt is topped with a mixed berry compote for an extra hit of sweetness and granola for texture. The whole snack is 240 calories and packs 14 grams of protein and 25 grams of sugar.