What Is Unique About Olive Garden's Italian Margarita?

Order an Italian margarita from the Olive Garden, and you'll receive both a drink and a shot. Though you may think the two items are meant to be consumed separately, the intention is for you to pour the shot of amaretto directly into the garnished goblet that has been filled with an icy cold margarita. Only after the two have been combined will you take your first sip. Granted, if you'd prefer to take alternating sips of each, the choice is yours, but the combination of the two drinks may quickly tempt your palate.

An Italian margarita reimagines a classic marg recipe by swapping out Cointreau for an Italian liqueur. While Olive Garden opts for presenting amaretto to restaurant guests, along with the margarita's other ingredients, tequila and triple sec, Aperol or limoncello can also be incorporated into these kinds of recipes. Instead of needing to reach for simple syrups and extra sugars to balance out the citrusy notes of a standard marg, the inclusion of amaretto offers just enough sweetness to add depth to a drink without turning it into a cloying cocktail that feels like a chore to put back.