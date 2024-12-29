What Is Unique About Olive Garden's Italian Margarita?
Order an Italian margarita from the Olive Garden, and you'll receive both a drink and a shot. Though you may think the two items are meant to be consumed separately, the intention is for you to pour the shot of amaretto directly into the garnished goblet that has been filled with an icy cold margarita. Only after the two have been combined will you take your first sip. Granted, if you'd prefer to take alternating sips of each, the choice is yours, but the combination of the two drinks may quickly tempt your palate.
An Italian margarita reimagines a classic marg recipe by swapping out Cointreau for an Italian liqueur. While Olive Garden opts for presenting amaretto to restaurant guests, along with the margarita's other ingredients, tequila and triple sec, Aperol or limoncello can also be incorporated into these kinds of recipes. Instead of needing to reach for simple syrups and extra sugars to balance out the citrusy notes of a standard marg, the inclusion of amaretto offers just enough sweetness to add depth to a drink without turning it into a cloying cocktail that feels like a chore to put back.
A simple swap with a satisfying result
If you're making an Italian margarita at home, you can batch make the drink ahead for friends to help themselves, forgoing the need to pour and present individual shots of liqueur Olive-Garden-style. Using only four ingredients — orange and lime juices, tequila, and amaretto — you'll have the foundation for a cocktail that will quickly get your party cooking. Rim cocktail glasses in advance with sugar and salt and set a container of simple syrup to the side so if your friends want a sweeter beverage, they can doctor their drinks as they choose. The result should be a smooth, sweet, and boozy sipper that will be a hit at your party, no trip to the Olive Garden required.
The flavor profile of an Italian margarita is perfect to pair with smokier dishes like shrimp or beef taken hot off the grill, savory fried cheese balls, or spicier recipes that include peppers and punchier kicks of heat. Whether you're ordering off the Olive Garden menu or creating dishes to serve to your friends, you can keep these pairings in mind to create a memorable tasting experience.