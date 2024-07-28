Fry Mozzarella Balls For A Crispy, One-Bite Snack
Ah, the iconic mozzarella stick. The fried cheese snack is one you can find at many restaurants throughout the country — and the world — because breading and frying mozzarella cheese and serving it with a saucy side is one of the most comforting and delicious things a restaurant can do. Everyone loves a good cheese pull, and mozzarella sticks are a great way to get it. Many classic mozzarella stick recipes have gone viral on social media, acquiring millions of views.
So what's next? Fried mozzarella balls could be your new delicious, one-bite snack. Although mozzarella sticks are a classic, making your fried cheese in the shape of balls is one way to spruce them up and make the iconic appetizer even more fun to eat. Plus, you can get rid of any leftover mozzarella balls you may have in your fridge, or make a quick appetizer for an upcoming gathering.
Cooking and serving your new favorite appetizer
If you're feeling like something fried, turning mozzarella sticks into mozzarella balls is the way to go. You can season your breadcrumbs with any seasonings you like, and bread using the flour, egg, breadcrumb method. If you don't have mozzarella balls on hand, you can make your own by mixing shredded cheese with eggs and flour and rolling out the balls by hand. Before you cook your breaded mozzarella balls, it is most important to freeze them so that the cheese does not melt immediately upon hitting the heat. You can deep fry the balls in a sauté pan, air fry them, or even bake them.
If you're looking for an extra spice or crunch, you can use non-traditional breadcrumb replacements like crushed cornflakes, Doritos or Cheetos, or salted pretzels. To keep it classic, serve the golden fried mozzarella balls with a marinara sauce. If you want to try something new, you could experiment with melba, a raspberry sauce that balances the salty and savory of the mozzarella cheese with the fruity sweetness of raspberry. Other sauces that pair well include ranch for a bit of a tang, pesto for an herb flavor, or barbecue for an easy appetizer feel. However you enjoy, these mozzarella balls are sure to be a staple in your weekly menu.