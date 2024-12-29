The Best Way To Store Canned Tomato Sauce To Keep It Fresh

When left at room temperature, unopened tomato sauce can last for 12 to 18 months in your pantry. If your can doesn't show any signs of damage, bulging, or leaking (when opened), it might be safe to consume if it's past the expiration date on the can. But even if it's still good, it's best to avoid eating it since it's probably lost some of its flavor. Once it's opened, canned tomato sauce can safely be stored in the refrigerator for five to seven days. This means you have roughly a workweek to use all or most of the sauce before it goes bad.

Advertisement

Regardless of what brand of pasta sauce you're using, it should always be stored at a safe temperature. The FDA recommends all refrigerated food be stored at or below 40 degrees Fahrenheit while freezer food is stored at zero degrees Fahrenheit. When stored correctly, canned tomato sauce can be stored for up to six months in the freezer.

After that time frame, how do you know if your pasta sauce is bad? Simple, use your senses. If it looks moldy, throw it away. No visible mold? Open the container and smell it. Any type of pungent, rotten smell means the canned tomato sauce has unfortunately gone bad before you could use it. The final thing to look out for is a sour taste. If it doesn't taste right, trust your instincts and get rid of it. Accidentally eating really old food can cause you to get very sick and no tomato sauce is worth that.

Advertisement