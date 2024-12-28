4 Trader Joe's Ingredients You Need For An Herby, Creamy Steak Sandwich
You don't need to spend a lot of time in the kitchen to end up with a gourmet-tasting dish. The next time you're browsing aisles at Trader Joe's, pick up a few key ingredients so you can serve a satisfactory meal on a moment's notice. Browse Trader Joe's steaks and look for shaved beef. You'll also want to stash Trader Joe's garlic dip (find the round plastic container with purple details and illustrations of garlic on the package), green chimichurri sauce that is adequately labeled as savory and herbaceous, and Trader Joe's Indian-style flatbread.
Four-ingredient recipes are meant for hurried meals that have to be wrapped and taken on the go or for midweek evenings when you can't seem to summon either the energy or the time to stand at the stove stirring simmering ingredients. As you cook the beef slices by seasoning the meat to your palate's content with salt, pepper, and smoked paprika, warm up the flatbreads in the oven or on the stovetop. Once the pieces of bread are malleable and warm, simply spoon chimichurri and garlic sauce on top of the naan before adding the steak. Top off your creations with greens like arugula or spinach leaves to freshen up your meal or drizzle hot honey on top of the assembly to invite a bit of heat to your sandwich. A sprinkle of red pepper flakes or crunchy sea salt can be the crowning finish this beauty of a recipe deserves.
Gourmet flavor with little effort
Not only can using garlic naan instead of bread elevate a basic sandwich recipe, but stocking up on these delicious flatbreads can help you meal prep throughout the rest of the week; pieces of naan can be served with soup for dinner, used to wrap up bacon strips for a filling breakfast, or be slathered with spreads and jams of your choosing for a sweet afternoon snack. Similarly, chimichurri recipes offer a flavorful mix of parsley, garlic, chiles, vinegar, and olive oil, and you can easily spoon this directly onto crackers and crostinis or add an extra punch to a plate of scrambled eggs. Instead of having to mix up the sauce for yourself, Trader Joe's convenient pre-made blend helps you put meals together quickly.
Maximum results with minimal effort? These are the kinds of recipes we appreciate. Whether you make a steak sandwich quickly to nosh on while standing over the kitchen sink or take your time sinking your teeth into this hearty serving on a leisurely weekend afternoon, each tasty bite will be a reward for your efficient culinary creativity.