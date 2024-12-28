The Juice Blend You Should Be Adding To Your Starbucks Refresher

You take a sip of your favorite Starbucks drink, then pause. It's not quite hitting the spot. Sometimes, it's possible to get too much of a good thing — and yes, that even applies to the pineapple passionfruit lemonade refresher. Variety is the spice of life, so why not shake things up a bit? A tasty peach juice blend is the customization you should be adding to your Starbucks refresher. Just ask your barista or select from the juice options on the app. It imparts a perfect sweet touch. Use it as a cherry on top, or swap out water for peach juice entirely for even stronger results.

The company uses its own brand for the task; whispers on the street suggest it's a concentrated concoction that may also incorporate white grape and apple juice. The jury is still out on whether it uses real peach or flavorings alone. Regardless, a peach juice blend is easily one of the best add-ins to elevate your Starbucks refresher. And if you're feeling extra sweet-toothed and bougie, the Starbucks secret menu hack for ultimate peaches and cream flavors is to request heavy cream on top.