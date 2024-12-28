The Juice Blend You Should Be Adding To Your Starbucks Refresher
You take a sip of your favorite Starbucks drink, then pause. It's not quite hitting the spot. Sometimes, it's possible to get too much of a good thing — and yes, that even applies to the pineapple passionfruit lemonade refresher. Variety is the spice of life, so why not shake things up a bit? A tasty peach juice blend is the customization you should be adding to your Starbucks refresher. Just ask your barista or select from the juice options on the app. It imparts a perfect sweet touch. Use it as a cherry on top, or swap out water for peach juice entirely for even stronger results.
The company uses its own brand for the task; whispers on the street suggest it's a concentrated concoction that may also incorporate white grape and apple juice. The jury is still out on whether it uses real peach or flavorings alone. Regardless, a peach juice blend is easily one of the best add-ins to elevate your Starbucks refresher. And if you're feeling extra sweet-toothed and bougie, the Starbucks secret menu hack for ultimate peaches and cream flavors is to request heavy cream on top.
DIY juice blends for refreshers
If that's got your cogs turning, how about nailing some DIY juice blends at home? It's not just a creative outlet; sometimes Starbucks doesn't stock peach juice, and it loosely keeps the ingredient on seasonal rotation. This means you aren't guaranteed to get this specific blend when visiting stores — something that actually had customers flapping about potential discontinuations. Knowing the simple trick of blending a splash of water with peaches (after removing their stones) is a great hack to save you in a pinch. Either add it to a Starbs-bought refresher or make the entire drink from scratch; there are plenty of dupe recipes available online. You could replicate anything from the pineapple passionfruit to the iconic pink drink.
All sound a bit too much? You didn't hear it from us, but some customers are adamant that Minute Maid is the secret brand behind Starbucks peach juice. Head to your nearest store to grab a carton — Kroger is a good bet. A DIY Starbucks peach blend could also be one of the best ways to use up leftover juice from canned fruits. Don't be afraid to get resourceful.