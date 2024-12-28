The Caffeine Content Of Starbucks' Bottled And Canned Beverages, Ranked

Many people depend on Starbucks for their daily dose of caffeine. However, it's not completely realistic to spend the money on a Starbucks drink every single day. One of the best ways to combat that is by picking up some of the larger Starbucks coffee bottles at the grocery store so you can make your own drink at home or by grabbing a quick single-serve Starbucks can or bottle. Both of these options can help you save a few extra dollars. Many of you are probably wondering, however, whether these cans and bottles have the same amount of caffeine as the in-store versions. Moreover, which of these drinks has the most or least caffeine?

One tricky thing about the Starbucks bottled and canned beverages is that they don't have the caffeine amount listed on the labels. We've done some deep digging to find these numbers, and we're going to share with you a ranking of the caffeine amount from lowest to highest. To keep the comparisons fair, we've calculated the caffeine amount adjusted for 12 ounces of each drink. Whether you're hoping to get a huge caffeine rush or want a tasty drink that'll give you a small energy boost, this list should help you arm yourself with the desired amount of caffeine the next time you pick up a bottle.