The Caffeine Content Of Starbucks' Bottled And Canned Beverages, Ranked
Many people depend on Starbucks for their daily dose of caffeine. However, it's not completely realistic to spend the money on a Starbucks drink every single day. One of the best ways to combat that is by picking up some of the larger Starbucks coffee bottles at the grocery store so you can make your own drink at home or by grabbing a quick single-serve Starbucks can or bottle. Both of these options can help you save a few extra dollars. Many of you are probably wondering, however, whether these cans and bottles have the same amount of caffeine as the in-store versions. Moreover, which of these drinks has the most or least caffeine?
One tricky thing about the Starbucks bottled and canned beverages is that they don't have the caffeine amount listed on the labels. We've done some deep digging to find these numbers, and we're going to share with you a ranking of the caffeine amount from lowest to highest. To keep the comparisons fair, we've calculated the caffeine amount adjusted for 12 ounces of each drink. Whether you're hoping to get a huge caffeine rush or want a tasty drink that'll give you a small energy boost, this list should help you arm yourself with the desired amount of caffeine the next time you pick up a bottle.
11. Starbucks Pink Drink Strawberry Acai with Coconut Milk Beverage - 5 milligrams
The Starbucks Pink Drink is one of the most unique items on the menu. It's a staple among pre-teens and teenagers who want to have a tasty Starbucks drink but rather not deal with much caffeine. If you've ever visited a Starbucks near a school at the end of the school day, you know what we're talking about. This aesthetically pleasing drink is mainly made with coconut milk as the base, white grape juice, sugar, strawberry juice, and green coffee bean extract.
With its iconic pink color and refreshing taste, it's definitely considered a tasty treat — but it doesn't really give any sort of caffeine boost. The bottled version of this drink is sold in a 14-ounce bottle, and in the entire 14 ounces, there are less than 5 milligrams of caffeine. In a 12-ounce serving, it's safe to say that you are getting the smallest possible amount of caffeine in a beverage from Starbucks. If you were to get the Pink Drink at a Starbucks, you may get a little more caffeine than in this bottle, as it's listed to have between 35-45 milligrams of caffeine.
10. Starbucks Refreshers with Coconut Water, Black Cherry Limeade Can - 50 milligrams
Starbucks refreshers are a sparkling juice blend and come in many different flavors and mixtures that you can get in-store at Starbucks. Over at the grocery store, however, you can get a unique flavor that can't be found at your local Starbucks. The Black Cherry Limeade cans can be bought in packs of 12 and are similar to other flavored seltzers like Spindrift or LaCroix.
This can is made with carbonated water, coconut water, and fruit juices like apple, white grape, lime, and cherry. It also has B vitamins and green coffee bean extract. This is a similar makeup to the Pink Drink; however, it's not creamy and is more refreshing — hence the name. In the 12-ounce can, you will be getting about 50 milligrams of caffeine. This is a slightly more substantial amount of caffeine and may give you a small boost of alertness and energy. It's comparable to the amount you'd find in a soda can or a green tea (around 40–50 milligrams). So, if you're looking for a refreshing drink that'll give you a small caffeine boost and is also low-calorie (this can only has 90 calories), the Black Cherry Limeade Refresher can might just be the perfect drink for you.
9. Starbucks Frappuccino Mocha Iced Coffee Individual Bottle - 88 milligrams
The bottled version of the Starbucks Frappuccino has been on store shelves since 1996. You've most likely seen it in the refrigerator while stopping by a 7-Eleven, CVS, or grocery store aisle. It comes in a small little glass bottle with a top that makes a satisfying "pop" sound as you open it up. You can buy the Starbucks Frappuccino Mocha Iced Coffee individually or in a pack of four in many stores. This drink is made with brewed Starbucks coffee, reduced-fat milk, sugar, and cocoa. The bottle is 9.5 ounces and has 180 calories.
Caffeine-wise, this Frappuccino bottle has the lowest amount for a coffee-based drink from Starbucks. In a 12-ounce serving, it has about 88 milligrams of caffeine. This is definitely going to give you a small boost, though you will probably feel more jittery from the 31 grams of sugar in the bottle. If you were to get a Mocha Frappuccino from Starbucks itself, you'd actually be getting a lot less caffeine, with only 22.6 milligrams. So, if you love the taste of a Starbucks Frappuccino, the bottle might be a better choice if you're also looking for a better caffeine boost.
8. Starbucks Doubleshot Energy Mocha Coffee Energy Drink - 108 milligrams
The Starbucks Doubleshot Energy Mocha Coffee Energy Drink is specifically marketed to give the customer extra energy. It's also not an item that you can get in a Starbucks store, so it's completely unique to these canned beverages that you can pick up in a grocery or convenience store. This drink is made with Starbucks coffee, milk, sugar, and natural flavors. Ginseng, B vitamins, and guarana are also added for extra energy. According to customers, it tastes just like a normal coffee beverage and not like the other energy drinks that are on the market.
The cans come in 15-ounce servings, and in that serving, there are 135 milligrams of caffeine. To compare it to the other items on our list with the 12-ounce measurement, that's about 108 milligrams of caffeine. For this to be labeled as an energy drink, that's fairly low. At Starbucks, an average tall coffee has 150 milligrams of caffeine. So — don't let the label fool you here. It's not any more an energy drink than a regular cup of coffee.
7. Starbucks Iced Espresso Caramel Macchiato Bottle - 125 milligrams
Some folks love to have a premade coffee drink in their refrigerator, ready to go. The good news is that Starbucks sells larger bottles that hold about 40 ounces of a premixed drink that you can pick up at your local grocery store. What's even better is that many of these bottles are relatively affordable, costing about $6 per bottle – and with three servings per container, that's only $2 per drink.
The Starbucks Iced Espresso Caramel Macchiato bottle is premixed with the Starbucks bold espresso, caramel flavoring, milk, and cream. It's definitely comparable to a macchiato that you'd get in a coffee shop. It has seven grams of protein per serving (from the milk) and also has 29 grams of sugar. As for the caffeine, it has 125 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounce serving. If you were to compare this to a tall Caramel Macchiato at a Starbucks location, it would only be 75 milligrams of caffeine. If you were looking for a drink that'll get you closer to the amount of caffeine in a regular cup of coffee, you should definitely reach for the bottled premade version – and you'll save some money, as well.
6. Starbucks Iced Espresso Vanilla Latte Iced Coffee Drink Bottle - 125 milligrams
A vanilla latte from Starbucks is an absolute classic. If you're not into having a plain latte but want a little bit of flavor, this is definitely the way to go. Starbucks sells a premade version of this customer favorite, and it comes in a 40-ounce bottle. The Starbucks Iced Espresso Vanilla Latte is quite simple — it's made with Starbucks espresso, milk, and vanilla flavoring. A 12-ounce serving has about 190 calories, 7 grams of sugar, 4 grams of fat, and 32 grams of carbohydrates — which mostly come from the sugar.
This may be a substantial beverage to have, but it doesn't have a large amount of caffeine. In a 12-ounce serving, there are 125 milligrams of caffeine. Now, everyone's reactions to caffeine can vary — so it ultimately depends on individual variance whether you'd feel a good amount of the effects of the 125 milligrams or not. This number does fall into the amount that is found in regular cups of coffee; however, it is on the lower end. If you were to order a tall Vanilla Latte in-store at Starbucks, you'd be getting around 85 milligrams of caffeine. So, the good news is that this bottle actually holds a much larger amount of caffeine than the same in-store version.
5. Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew Vanilla Premium Iced Coffee Can - 137 milligrams
The Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew first appeared in Starbucks stores in 2016. It's made with the signature cold brew, but it gets infused with Nitrogen when it pours from the tap. This gives the coffee a bit of a frothy consistency. You can buy your own nitro cold drink to bring home with the 9.6-ounce cans that are available at your local grocery store. The Vanilla Sweet Cream Nitro Cold Brew is a popular one to get, as many customers say they enjoy the fact that the drink isn't too sweet and has a strong coffee flavor.
This Starbucks can has about 137 milligrams of caffeine in a 12-ounce serving (and about 110 milligrams in a 9.6-ounce can). This coffee can is a bit unique amongst the other Starbucks at-home options. It only has 70 calories and not a whole ton of sugar. The can even directs the users to softly shake the can before opening it and to then pour it into a glass for the ultimate enjoyment. This coffee can give you the same feeling of getting a nitro cold brew at Starbucks itself. It will save you a few extra dollars, but it'll also cost you some milligrams of caffeine as well. If you were to get a tall Nitro Cold Brew in stores, you'd be getting about 200 milligrams of caffeine.
4. Starbucks Unsweetened Medium Roast Iced Coffee bottle - 160 milligrams
For those who either prefer to drink their coffee black or like the freedom of making their own coffee creations at home, the Starbucks Unsweetened Medium Roast Iced Coffee bottle could be a great option for you. It's simply a bottle of black iced coffee, made specifically with the medium roast. The roast is brewed with Arabica beans and is described to have notes of nuttiness and cocoa.
In a 12-ounce serving, this black coffee offers 160 milligrams of caffeine. According to Medical News Today, any serving between 160-600 milligrams of caffeine can help to increase memory and overall mental alertness. So, in theory, this amount of caffeine for your serving of coffee should be sufficient enough — of course, everybody's caffeine needs are different. If you were to order a regular iced coffee at the coffeehouse, you would actually be getting less caffeine, with about 135 milligrams in the 12-ounce serving. Interestingly enough, a hot medium roast coffee at Starbucks has between 235 to 290 milligrams of caffeine. So, if having a higher amount of caffeine is incredibly crucial to you, you may want to consider opting for some medium roast beans to have at home instead.
3. Starbucks Tripleshot Coffee Energy Drink, Bold Mocha Can - 180 milligrams
For another energy drink iteration, Starbucks amped up the Doubleshot drink with the Tripleshot Bold Mocha Coffee Energy Drink. This is one of the only Starbucks drinks that actually has the caffeine amount printed clearly for the users to see — and this one has 165 milligrams of caffeine per can. That's in an 11-ounce serving, however, so for 12 ounces, you'd actually get 180 milligrams of caffeine.
The Tripleshot Energy Drink is mainly made with brewed Starbucks coffee, milk, sugar, B vitamins, ginseng root, and guarana. Guarana is used as another source of caffeine, so the mixture of that plus the coffee is what brings this can's caffeine count nice and high. It's made extremely similarly to the Doubleshot, except the Tripleshot has more caffeine in it, and many customers agree that the pure taste of coffee is much more prevalent in the Tripleshot.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, 400 milligrams is the highest amount of caffeine that is considered safe for an adult to consume per day. Overall, however, most Americans consume about 180 milligrams per day – which is the amount that's in 12 ounces of Tripleshot. Overall, the drink shouldn't cause any sort of unpleasant effects but will definitely give the user a higher level of alertness than most of the other drinks on this list.
2. Starbucks Cold Brew Chocolate Cream Can - 180 milligrams
If you're a Starbucks cold brew lover, you're in luck — because you can get your very own cold brew cans to have at home. Now, cold brew is considered to be different from iced coffee because it is actually brewed in room temperature or cold water, as opposed to the boiling water that is used for regular coffee (which turns into iced coffee). To get your cold brew fix, you can grab the Starbucks Cold Brew Chocolate Cream can from the store.
This can is made with a custom blend of Starbucks beans, milk, sugar, cream, and cocoa. It has about 130 calories per can, which is 11 ounces. As for the caffeine, this cold brew actually packs quite the punch. It has 165 milligrams in the 11 ounces, which gives it the same amount of caffeine as the Tripleshot, with 180 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounce serving. Cold brew actually tends to have more caffeine than regularly brewed coffee because the water-to-coffee ratio is smaller, and the steep time is longer. Both of these factors allow more caffeine to be extracted into the beverage.
If you were to get the Chocolate Cream Cold Brew from Starbucks itself, you'd actually be getting less caffeine — as the tall only has 145 milligrams of caffeine. So, if you're really looking for that extra caffeine punch, we recommend grabbing a few of these cold brew cans to have on hand.
1. Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso Salted Caramel Cream Premium Iced Coffee Can - 221 milligrams
The Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso drinks are small, convenient cans that offer you two simple servings of espresso. Many people love these if they don't have an espresso maker at home and don't want to put in the effort or money to get to a Starbucks. The cans come in different flavors, like the Doubleshot Salted Caramel Cream Espresso. It's made with dark roast Arabica beans, milk, cream, sugar, and natural flavors.
If you desperately need a caffeine boost, then taking an espresso shot is clearly the way to go. To make that boost even stronger, take more than one shot! In this can, which includes a double shot of espresso, there are about 120 milligrams of caffeine in the 6.5 ounces that the can includes. If you were to compare this to the other drinks with 12-ounce measurement, this drink has 221 milligrams of caffeine per 12 ounces.
If you want to get the benefits from all of that caffeine, however, you'd have to drink two of these cans since they are such small servings. If you were to head over to Starbucks and get a double shot of espresso there, it would get you about 150 milligrams of caffeine. It gives you a little more than the 6.5-ounce serving that the cans offer, but it also doesn't have the added flavors of the salted caramel cream – and is served hot rather than cold.