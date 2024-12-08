How To Spike Your Starbucks Vanilla Iced Latte For An Energizing Cocktail

If you're looking to get a boozy coffee fix, a vanilla iced latte from your neighborhood Starbucks could be the place to start. The menu staple combines vanilla syrup, espresso, and milk for a balanced sweetness that doesn't drown out the coffee flavor. There's a variety of liquors that could easily fit into this coffee concoction, but it should be noted that any mixing of alcohol should only be done safely and at home.

The first boozy pairing for Starbucks' iced vanilla latte is whiskey. The rich, smokey, caramel flavors of whiskey pair well with coffee and vanilla, and you can even make a boozy whiskey whipped cream with it. Next, try a shot of nutty, syrupy amaretto in your iced vanilla latte. Amaretto is a perfect pairing for coffee, and the two enhance the latte's creamy vanilla base. Frangelico adds a similar sweet, nutty flavor with some rich chocolate notes as well.

Take a step away from the classics and try spiking your iced vanilla latte with coconut rum. The tropical coconut flavor and added sweetness brings a unique take to a booze and coffee combo. Of course, there's always peppermint Schnapps. Peppermint mocha is already a popular holiday flavor, but the combination of peppermint and the iced vanilla latte is next level, and tastes just like a creamy, melty mint candy. All in all, the iced vanilla latte from Starbucks is a forgiving canvas for all of your boozy whims, so get creative with it.

