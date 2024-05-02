Review: Starbucks Cold Brew Canned Flavors Can't Compete With Their In-Store Counterparts

Any devout Starbucks fan knows that there are many drinks to be found beyond the coffee chain's storefronts and cafes. In fact, a meander down a grocery store aisle will have you face-to-face with a plethora of canned and bottled Starbucks drinks, most of which are coffee-based. There are the iconic Starbucks bottled Frappuccinos, of course, but there's also a whole line of canned coffees; these include everything from mini espresso-based sips to modest-sized nitro cold brews to large DoubleShot and TripleShot cans that offer copious amounts of caffeine.

A more neutral cold brew offering has been notably missing from Starbucks' canned lineup. The closest thing we've had so far are the canned nitro cold brews, but even those feature a gimmick that perhaps not everyone is looking for. There are bottled Starbucks cold brews on the market, but even so, non-nitro, flavored, canned versions of Starbucks cold brew favorites seem like the logical next step — and, as it turns out, we weren't the only ones who thought so.

Starbucks has rolled out three familiar flavors — Vanilla Sweet Cream, Chocolate Cream, and Salted Caramel Cream — of canned cold brews, but are they worth checking out? We've put all three to the test to find out if these will become Starbucks' next big hit or if you're better off sticking with the real deal at one of the chain's storefronts instead.

