The Store-Bought Dessert Staple Ina Garten Can't Stand

When it comes to holiday cooking and baking, sometimes store-bought is the way to go. From canned cranberry sauce to boxed mashed potatoes, these alternatives can save you so much time if you're up against the clock. They require little prep and often just one or two additional ingredients, making the cooking process a total breeze. Even the holiday queen herself, Ina Garten, has a handful of favorites when it comes to store-bought ingredients, including stuffing, cranberry sauce, and pie crust. There are a few ingredients, however, that make it onto her "homemade-only" list, one of which is whipped cream. While store-bought whipped cream makes dessert prep easier, Garten has firm opinions on it, and she made them clear in an Instagram Reel by Williams Sonoma.

"Store-bought is not fine," she said. "Whipped cream is so easy to make yourself — don't buy it store-bought in a can. I have no idea what's in there!" We do: A bunch of nonsense like maltodextrin, cellulose gum, and dextrose. If you think about it, it makes sense that canned whipped cream has all those ingredients: To give you that perfect, airy swirl and mouthfeel, there are bound to be stabilizers and emulsifiers. But homemade whipped cream has none of that. "It's just heavy cream. You whip it until it's a little, lind of soft peaks, add some sugar, vanilla ... It's so much better," Garten said. Not only is it incredibly easy to make, but homemade whipped cream is so satisfying, and after making it from scratch, you'll never go back to store-bought.

