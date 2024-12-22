3 Ways To Put A Holiday Twist On Your Moscow Mule
Ginger beer, vodka, lime juice, a lime wedge for garnish, and a sprig of mint if you're feeling fancy. When it comes to classic cocktails, the Moscow mule reigns supreme for both its simplicity and its punchy flavor. It's a little bit spicy and a little bit sour, and it's incredibly versatile, too. That's right: You don't even need to serve it in its typical copper mug (yes, we said it!). As the holidays approach, the Moscow mule makes an excellent, easy-to-make cocktail you can prepare for a crowd either as is or with a holiday twist. Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, gave us her insight into turning the basic Moscow mule recipe into one that screams holiday cheer.
"One of the great things about a Mule is how versatile and riffable the recipe is!" says Horn. Whether you're trying to spice it up for a vibrant summertime drink, or you're turning it into a bloody mule for Halloween, its simple, no-fuss ingredients make it the ideal drink to mess around with and make distinctly your own.
Try a flavored vodka for a simple upgrade
A classic Moscow mule recipe calls for plain old vodka, but there's nothing stopping you from trying something a little more festive. "For the holidays, I love playing with an additional cordial or ingredient, or even using a flavored vodka," suggests Horn. In terms of festive flavored vodkas, she recommends Veil's Cranberry Lime vodka. "It works exceptionally well in a Mule and brings out that holiday flair with the notes of cranberry," she explains. Smirnoff also makes a cranberry-flavored vodka if you can't find Veil's.
If you go with a cranberry-tinged mule, you can keep the party going with a classy and colorful garnish. Horn recommends garnishing with a few frozen cranberries, and she likes serving this option in a highball glass instead of a copper mug. This will allow your Christmas-hued green and red garnishes from the cranberries and lime or mint to shine, since it won't be dimmed by the traditional-but-dark copper mug. Alternatively, you could make infused ice cubes with cranberries, and then decorate the rim with a lime wedge.
Add a fragrant cordial for a burst of color
Instead of a flavored vodka, which adds a distinct undertone flavor, a cordial can give your mule a more pronounced flavor — and an epic burst of color, too, depending on what you go for. "There are plenty of fun cordials to play with that can spice up your holiday Mule," says Horn. She suggests the raspberry flavored Baron de Casterac, saying, "This will give your Mule a beautiful red color." The French liquor has a strong honey-like raspberry flavor and its bold flavor pairs well with the mule's lime and ginger, a flavor combination reminiscent of our Valentine's Day floradora cocktail. The vibrant color will create a fun festive statement at your holiday gathering.
If raspberry seems a little too intense, go for a less prominent addition, like St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur. "It's full of delicious kitchen spices and roasted pear notes that work perfectly with the ginger beer, lime, and vodka," says Horn. Pears are a lovely and underrated wintertime fruit; their flavor is distinct but never overwhelming, which makes them ideal if you're going for a more subtle holiday Moscow mule.
Spiced wine gives your Mule a splash of coziness
If you don't want to mess with the base ingredients of a Moscow mule but you still want to give it some holiday flair, Molly Horn has just the solution. "Another great option is to add mulled wine to your recipe," she suggests. "Keep the classic backbone of vodka and lime, up the ginger beer, and add a couple ounces of homemade or store-bought spiced wine."
Spiced or mulled wine is easy to make — our recipe takes just 30 minutes to prepare, and it will leave your kitchen smelling extremely fragrant and comforting. We love it on its own, but when combined with the Moscow mule's distinct flavors — including the additional ginger beer — you'll be delighted by its wintery essence that hinges on flavors like cinnamon, cloves, and oranges. "Just be sure to chill it before adding it to your cocktail if you make your own!" Horn says. If you don't have the time to make spiced wine from scratch, Horn recommends store-bought gluhwein (although you can also make your own version), which hails from Germany and is full of similar flavors that are guaranteed to make you feel all warm and cozy inside.