3 Ways To Put A Holiday Twist On Your Moscow Mule

Ginger beer, vodka, lime juice, a lime wedge for garnish, and a sprig of mint if you're feeling fancy. When it comes to classic cocktails, the Moscow mule reigns supreme for both its simplicity and its punchy flavor. It's a little bit spicy and a little bit sour, and it's incredibly versatile, too. That's right: You don't even need to serve it in its typical copper mug (yes, we said it!). As the holidays approach, the Moscow mule makes an excellent, easy-to-make cocktail you can prepare for a crowd either as is or with a holiday twist. Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, gave us her insight into turning the basic Moscow mule recipe into one that screams holiday cheer.

"One of the great things about a Mule is how versatile and riffable the recipe is!" says Horn. Whether you're trying to spice it up for a vibrant summertime drink, or you're turning it into a bloody mule for Halloween, its simple, no-fuss ingredients make it the ideal drink to mess around with and make distinctly your own.