The 2 Foolproof Ways To Cook Sausage Perfectly On The Grill

As ubiquitous at backyard cookouts as burgers and skewers, sausages are always welcome on the grill. Not only does grilling sausages impart a smoky flavor, but it also gives them those coveted charred grill marks that elevate both taste and texture. With that in mind, we've consulted a pitmaster for their opinion on the two foolproof ways to cook sausage perfectly on the grill. According to Christie Vanover, owner and pitmaster of Girls Can Grill, you can cook your sausages right over the grates, or use a two-step method.

"When cooking raw sausages, it's important to cook them fully," Vanover suggested. "The USDA recommends 165 degrees Fahrenheit for ground meats. You can either place them straight on the grill or place them in a pan of beer and braise them."

While a quick sear over hot grates will impart a charred exterior, it might not cook sausages all the way through. So, instead of risking a foodborne illness or an unpleasantly raw bite, utilize a meat thermometer to make sure it's reached the USDA-recommended interior temperature.

Sausages placed directly over the grill will take around 15 minutes to cook; the best way to cook them without burning their casing is to place them over indirect heat for around 10 minutes, then finish them off over direct flames to incur char. Beer braising may take over twice as long, but to the benefit of taste and texture; a 20- to 30-minute braise imparts flavorful complexity and moisture to prevent drying out during the subsequent sear.

