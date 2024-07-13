The Only Brews You Should Be Using When Slow Cooking Beer Brats
Pork bratwursts braised in beer are a traditional Midwestern dish often associated with tailgating and football season, but they also make for a super easy, prep-ahead weeknight dinner that can feed a crowd. When slow cooked in a flavorful beer and enhanced with onions, garlic, and spices, the sausages turn golden brown, juicy, and delicious. Our slow cooker beer brats by recipe developer Michelle McGlinn are inspired by the German heritage prevalent in the Midwest, so a German-style beer will ultimately be the best bet for braising these brats. Ales and lagers fit the bill, and McGlinn notes that another German-style brew such as a hefeweizen will result in "something really interesting." Hefeweizens are full-bodied wheat beers with a sweet, fruity flavor profile with hints of banana and clove. If you want to try a seasonal approach in the fall, look for an Oktoberfest lager to keep up with the German theme.
With ales and lagers, McGlinn doesn't shy away from broadening the scope. "The lager doesn't have to be German; you can use any ale or lager here," she says. For instance, a British-style brown or red ale will give you a beautiful color and sweeter, malty notes, while a pilsner will be a lighter addition; most commercial Mexican beers are made in this style.
German sour beers work too, but steer clear of IPAs
This German-inspired recipe also calls for sauerkraut, one of those love-it-or-hate-it ingredients. If you are in the hate camp, "the recipe will be just as good without it," says McGlinn. However, if you like its "distinct, acidic, almost-sour flavor" but not its texture, or you don't have any on hand, you could leave out the sauerkraut and use a sour beer in the recipe instead. Sour beers also have German roots, and are naturally sour because they are fermented with wild yeasts and lactobacillus bacteria, such as those found in vinegars, yogurt, and yes, sauerkraut. They come in different styles, but are usually light and fresh, often infused with natural fruits or herbs which can add a flavor twist to your brats.
As a general rule for cooking with beer, it's best to stay away from hoppy beers such as IPAs, as the heavy hop flavor can overpower your dish. Also think about what beer you want to drink with the meal, as whatever you use in the recipe will be a no-brainer as the perfect pairing. Feel free to experiment if you wish, just be sure to follow these basic rules when preparing your beer brats. McGlinn assures that "they will definitely be the most flavorful bratwurst you've ever had!"