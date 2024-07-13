The Only Brews You Should Be Using When Slow Cooking Beer Brats

This German-inspired recipe also calls for sauerkraut, one of those love-it-or-hate-it ingredients. If you are in the hate camp, "the recipe will be just as good without it," says McGlinn. However, if you like its "distinct, acidic, almost-sour flavor" but not its texture, or you don't have any on hand, you could leave out the sauerkraut and use a sour beer in the recipe instead. Sour beers also have German roots, and are naturally sour because they are fermented with wild yeasts and lactobacillus bacteria, such as those found in vinegars, yogurt, and yes, sauerkraut. They come in different styles, but are usually light and fresh, often infused with natural fruits or herbs which can add a flavor twist to your brats.

As a general rule for cooking with beer, it's best to stay away from hoppy beers such as IPAs, as the heavy hop flavor can overpower your dish. Also think about what beer you want to drink with the meal, as whatever you use in the recipe will be a no-brainer as the perfect pairing. Feel free to experiment if you wish, just be sure to follow these basic rules when preparing your beer brats. McGlinn assures that "they will definitely be the most flavorful bratwurst you've ever had!"