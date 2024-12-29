13 Best Liquor Stores For Rare Spirits In The US
What makes a spirit exceptional is its taste and quality, but what makes it rare is much more nuanced. Sometimes you can find rare spirits at Costco, but more often than not, you have to go the extra mile to find that coveted bottle. You can locate a lot of rare spirits online, but as a collector, there's so much more to the experience than just clicking "add to cart." It's not just about the spirit itself, but the thrill of the hunt. Whether it's a limited-edition bourbon, a vintage single malt, or an obscure bottle of mezcal, these treasures can't be found on just any shelf. However, chances are they can be spotted at one of these 13 specialty liquor stores carrying some of the world's rarest spirits within the U.S.
Each of these shops goes far beyond a liquor store, often feeling closer to a library or museum than a retail space. While selections and sizes vary, they all share one thing: Passion for the bottle. The collections are impressive, the service is unmatched, and the community has an open-door policy. Tracking down a rare bottle of bourbon isn't easy, but these incredible liquor stores give everyone a chance. For anyone looking to expand their collection, impress their guests, or simply sip something unforgettable, these liquor stores are well worth the trip.
Astor Wines & Spirits - NYC
As NYC's largest wine and spirits shop, Astor Wines draws in quite the crowd. The shop has been around since 1946, making its way from Astor Place to the De Vinne Press Building on Lafayette. The huge Greenwich Village warehouse has the magic of being just as impressive to a connoisseur as a novice. There's plenty to explore within the 11,000-square-foot space, but the vintage section is especially noteworthy. Astor always manages to snag some limited edition releases, and even secure a few incredibly rare bottles that require a sign-up sheet. The shop is stocked with a massive selection of every type of alcohol, but its rarest seem to fall in the bourbon department. Astor Wines' rare list includes coveted bottles like Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve 23-year Bourbon and Sazerac 18-year Rye, which are always held in its temperature-controlled room.
People rave about the extensive selection, but more so the extremely knowledgeable staff. The employees loved the shop so much that they even bought it — Astor Wines is employee-owned as of 2022. The wooden ceiling gives the vast space a cozy feel, creating the perfect atmosphere to browse aisles and aisles of fine wine and spirits. As fun as popping into the store on Lafayette Street is, the website is just as efficient. Astor Wines ships its highly sought-after bottles all over the U.S. Everyone in the city agrees it's the best liquor store NYC has to offer, with pretty much every social platform revealing the camaraderie around Astor Wines.
astorwines.com
(212) 674-7500
399 Lafayette St. New York, NY 10003
Hi-Time Wine Cellars - Costa Mesa, CA
From the outside, Hi-Time Wine Cellars may look like your typical plaza storefront, but it doubles in size once you head down to the temperature-controlled cellar, housing impressive collections of rare tequilas, rums, and whiskies. Hi-Time has been Southern California's destination for rare wine and spirits since 1957 and is still run by the same devoted family today. After spending decades in the business, they know the ropes, with one review even noting they learned more about Irish whiskey at Hi-Time than they did in Ireland.
While they have a taste of everything, the shop is particularly admired for its exquisite collection of vintage rums, spanning from pre-Castro Cuban styles to limited-edition agricole rhums from Martinique. It's clear what sets these special shops apart from the average liquor store chain, and that's the educated team behind the scenes. Much like Astor Wines, the Hi-Time employees host tastings, lectures, and other events to engage with the community.
hitimewine.net
(949) 650-8463
250 Ogle St. Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Revival Vintage Bottle Shop - Covington, KY
This Kentucky tasting bar and bottle shop may be one of the younger stores on the list, first opening its doors in 2020, but its inventory is far from lacking. The husband-and-wife duo behind Revival were proud to introduce themselves as "the world's first vintage spirit shop" right in downtown Covington. The owners are all about rare, vintage bottles, and they're interested in both the taste and history behind the label.
The shop honors its Kentucky roots by focusing on the region's most beloved alcohol: Bourbon. The staff takes shopping a step further, defining it as a "bourbon experience," with some rare bottles so vintage that the labels are barely hanging onto the bottle. Revival's collection features pre-prohibition expressions, discontinued labels, and vintage bottlings that not only taste incredible but capture specific moments in distilling history.
What makes this shop truly special is its commitment to authentication and preservation. Every single bottle undergoes rigorous verification and the climate-controlled storage keeps these historical treasures in pristine condition. You know the crew is knowledgeable when they're referred to as curators rather than salespeople, and those working at Revival Vintage Bottle Shop are just that — curators of the finest and most coveted bourbons on the planet. When you walk out of Revival, you'll have a special bottle (or two) and a story to go with it.
revivalky.com
(859) 479-2676
614 Madison Ave. Covington, KY 41011
Daveco Liquors - Thornton, CO
Just outside Denver in the unexpected burbs of Thornton, Colorado lies the world's largest liquor store: Daveco. The 102,000-square-foot showroom holds over 3,500 varieties of wine and 4,000+ different spirits and has the Guinness World Record to prove it. That many options could be seen as overwhelming, but not the way Daveco Liquors does it. The store is thoughtfully organized, with bottles arranged by region and dedicated rooms for specialty bottles and cigars.
It's easy for stores this big to lose the personal touch, but Daveco is devoted to keeping the spirit alive. Despite being the size of a supermarket, you'll receive the same customer care and attention you would at a boutique. A huge shop doesn't always equate to the best inventory, but it does at Daveco. Aside from stocking wines and spirits from every corner of the world, the supersized liquor store has an impressive rare spirits section. Whether you're seeking an exclusive bourbon release or a small-batch tequila, there will be someone on the floor ready to offer their wisdom and point you in the right direction.
daveco-liquors.com
(303) 951-3820
16434 Washington St. Thornton, CO 80023
The House of Glunz - Chicago, IL
The House of Glunz is Chicago's favorite destination for all things wine and spirits. Having been a staple of the windy city since 1888, House of Glunz is more of a community than your average liquor store. Reviewers consistently share how unique the shop's layout is, with old-world decor and warm wooden accents. The room of rare spirits feels more like an ancestor's study than a shop, and that all adds to the charm. Between rare European imports and pre-prohibition whiskeys, the House cellar contains some of the world's finest spirits. It doesn't just resell incredible spirits but bottles its own as well. The House of Glunz experience wouldn't be complete without a pint and a pretzel at the old-time tavern next door.
The House of Glunz is a great display of expert curation. It's all about quality over quantity, even with vintage spirits. Rather than stocking the shelves with any rare bottle they can get their hands on, the staff looks out for specific bottles, eager to share the narratives with customers. Their expertise extends beyond American spirits to include rare cognacs, vintage chartreuse, and limited-edition single malts, making Glunz a destination for collectors worldwide.
thehouseofglunz.com
(312) 642-3000
1206 North Wells St. Chicago, IL 60610
LeNell's Beverage Boutique - Birmingham, AL
Down at LeNell's Beverage Boutique, they live off the motto "Better drinkin' for better livin'." The Birmingham shop carries everything a bartender could ever possibly need, likely thanks to the owner's extensive experience in the industry. LeNell's was opened by LeNell Camacho Santa Ana, who can't help but grin when holding special bottles of alcohol. Spirits have always meant so much more to her than just a tasty drink. As she told Bold Journey Magazine, "I am fascinated by the ritual of beverage." Despite being on the smaller side, this shop is full of carefully selected rare spirits. One of the greatest perks of a smaller, well-curated bottle shop is less painstaking decision-making. With LeNell's trusted recommendations, you'll never be steered wrong.
The care and love that LeNell puts into her store is evident through her loyal customers. She's more than happy to talk shop with anyone who asks, and customers always fondly remember her passion. You'd be hard-pressed to hear even one relatively negative whisper about this Southern liquor store, as it's treasured by everyone who steps through the door. LeNell's selection of mocktail ingredients and unique mixers helps to set the shop apart, making it a favorite among professional bartenders. The store's intimate atmosphere sparks exploration and learning, making it Birmingham's favorite beverage boutique and hangout spot.
lenells.com
(205) 536-3557
1208 32nd St. N Birmingham, AL 35234
The Party Source - Bellevue, KY
The Party Source may not take the trophy for the world's largest liquor store, but it's more than enough for the folks in Bellevue, Kentucky. In fact, bartenders from neighboring towns often make the trek just to shop at the huge one-stop party shop. The Party Source sells all the fixings for a celebration like other party stores but with the addition of expertly curated spirits.
The large space is generally stocked with a bit of everything, but particularly rare bourbons and whiskeys. Regulars tend to head straight to the back wall of store picks to find their new favorite bottle. Clearly, enthusiasts put a lot of trust in the crew at The Party Source, and they've earned it. The array of rare bottles is a draw, but this retailer has become a favorite for reaching past spirits to include brewing supplies, cigars, and even balloons.
thepartysource.com
(856) 291-5007
95 Riviera Dr. Bellevue, KY 41073
Bar Keeper - Los Angeles, CA
This hip Los Angeles liquor store is another shop catering to bartenders and cocktail lovers alike. Alongside super rare spirits, Bar Keeper sells unique barware and tons of one-of-a-kind bar accessories. With a name like Joe Keeper, the shop's owner was destined to be in the industry. He is "the bartenders' barman" as L.A. Mag put it, and he's been running Silverlake's favorite niche cocktail shop since hitting the scene in 2006.
The fact that local Los Angeles bartenders stop by Joe's on the regular should tell us enough, picking up anything from bitters to an obscure bottle of liquor. Joe is proud to line Bar Keeper's shelves with incredibly rare and experimental spirits, with some that are borderline impossible to source within the country. The record store turned liquor store almost doubles as a museum, with walls lined with antique glassware, shakers, and cocktail-making gadgets.
barkeepersilverlake.com
(323) 669-1675
614 N. Hoover St. Los Angeles, CA 90004
Collezione - NYC
All of the liquor stores on this list are special in their own right, but Collezione is an entirely different experience. While equally professional, Bar Keeper's approach to cocktail culture is more playful whereas Collezione doesn't joke around when it comes to rare spirits. This NYC liquor store offers a unique upscale shopping experience. It feels like a luxury retail store, with shiny coveted bottles perched on pedestals, illuminated like a sculpture. Some bottles are so rare they're only for display – pushing the museum atmosphere even further.
This shop takes expert curation to the Nth degree, hosting high-end items like the 1964 Black Bowmore scotch and a 30-year-old Hibiki Kacho Fugetsu whiskey. As if the first section isn't impressive enough, Collezione extends into a back room for big spenders, featuring some of the world's most sought-after bottles that have collectors drooling.
collezionenewyork.com
(917) 388 2083
786 Madison Ave. New York, NY 10065
Spencer & Lynn Wine & Spirits Merchants - Mystic, CT
Spencer & Lynn Wine & Spirits Merchants is another one young to the scene, having just opened in 2020 by local Connecticut couple, David and Pamela Mensch. The idea behind their shop was to create an establishment in Mystic where they too would want to shop. A wine and spirits shop made by enthusiasts for enthusiasts, so to speak. Given its modest size, Spencer & Lynn could be defined as a boutique bottle shop with a fantastic selection of rare spirits.
The two don't just choose their specialty bottles based on taste. They take producers and their missions into account, prioritizing passion and creativity when choosing what products to carry. This New England shop is stocked with specialty liquors, but the extensive amaro and bitter selection is its crowning glory. The neighborhood's cocktail aficionados flock to Spencer & Lynn's whenever they need an elusive bottle.
spencerandlynn.com
(860) 415-8626
17 W Main St. Mystic, CT 06355
The Bourbon Concierge - Washington, DC
The Bourbon Concierge isn't your average liquor store. The experienced team caters to the bourbon-obsessed, but they're just as eager to inspire and educate first-timers. They lead with intention and passion, proud to provide elite service that feels personalized. The shop's reviews are swarmed with love from devoted collectors, raving about the unique selections, staff knowledge, and cozy atmosphere.
Behind the brick exterior is more of an upscale lounge feel, with sleek black cases lined with illuminated bottles alongside comfy chairs and whiskey barrel shelves. While it's a blast to stroll into the shop and look around, The Bourbon Concierge is the right place to go with something special in mind. Their "unicorns collection", as expected, has some of the world's rarest spirits, including a handful that are practically impossible to get in hand, like Buffalo Trace's 20-year Double Eagle Very Rare. Not only do they sell rare bourbons, but they also buy elusive bottles from established connoisseurs.
thebourbonconcierge.com
(202) 996-8060
2816 Pennsylvania Ave. NW Washington, DC 20007
Bitters & Bottles - San Francisco, CA
Bitters & Bottles is a really fun and unique shop in San Francisco that's about more than just specialty spirits. The shop has garnered quite the community through its diverse range of clubs for enthusiastic drinkers to join including ones for whiskey, gin, rum, and even more niche sips like agave, old fashioneds, and Negronis. Joining Club B&B will get customers access to "very special items we have reserved behind a velvety digital rope," as they put it.
Bitters & Bottles is home to many coveted spirits, especially rums, but the experienced staff is also passionate about offering all things cocktails. You can track down a bottle of Doctor Bird rum and pick up all the fixings for a cable car while you're at it. The team at Bitters & Bottles can help you figure out your next favorite cocktail, and how to make it.
bittersandbottles.com
(650) 741-6430
240 Grand Ave. South San Francisco, CA 94080
Intoxicology - St. Louis, MI
Intoxicology is another shop run by industry professionals and catering to mixologists. Not only does it offer incredibly rare spirits, but a huge variety of shrubs, bitters, and syrups. This shop was a welcome addition to The Grove in 2016 and identifies as a "cocktail shop" rather than a liquor store according to the Intoxicology homepage.
Co-owners Andy Foerstel and Melissa Pfeiffer are partners in business, but it's clear from the special space they created in St. Louis that they're driven by passion and love for the community. Beautiful vintage barware covers long wooden tables in the center of the shop while glistening bottles line the walls. "We're more than a liquor store, we're a store about liquor," Foerstel told KSDK in 2017. What sets Intoxicology apart from other specialty liquor stores is Andy and Melissa's dedication to teaching. They host classes and curate cocktail kits, all with the hope of fostering an appreciation for artisanal cocktails and rare spirits with the folks of Missouri.
intoxicologystl.com
(314) 833-3088
321 Manchester Ave. St. Louis, MO 63110