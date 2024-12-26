McDonalds Vs Wendy's: The Difference Between Their Beef Patties
McDonald's and Wendy's are both considered burger masters of the fast food world. After all, McDonald's sells the most burgers worldwide at nearly 2.4 billion per year, and, despite being smaller in scale, Wendy's also puts up beefy numbers, especially here in the U.S. However, just because these two chains share a common focus doesn't mean their respective burgers are created equal. The look and taste of each make that clear (hint: Wendy's burgers are uniquely square-shaped). Yet, perhaps the most significant difference is in how the two burger-flipping giants source their beef.
At the Golden Arches, all patties are made with 100% real beef, with no fillers, additives, or preservatives. The company notes that it uses trimmings from cuts like the chuck, round, and sirloin to form its burgers. McDonald's works with a multitude of global food groups but lists the Oklahoma City-based Lopez Foods as a key supplier of its USDA-inspected beef. Additionally, Keystone Foods, based in Philadelphia, provides the company with over 150 million pounds of meat per year.
Over at Wendy's, it's a different story. Instead of asking, "Where's the beef?," one might ask, "Where does the beef come from?" It turns out, Wendy's sources its meat from Beef Quality Assurance-certified farmers and ranchers across North America. Made up of 100% real beef with no fillers or additives, at least 40% of Wendy's fresh, never-frozen fast food comes from lots certified by the sustainability-focused Progressive Beef program. Wendy's also cites Wisconsin-based Birchwood Foods as a long-standing supplier of beef patties for over 50 years.
Preparation methods look different at each burger chain
Neither McDonald's nor Wendy's is shy about revealing their juicy preparation secrets, starting with how the burgers arrive at their respective restaurants. Before being sent out to McDonald's locations, the suppliers shape the beef into patties and then quickly flash freeze the meat to seal in the flavor. Upon arrival at your nearest McDonald's, these frozen patties are tossed onto an electric grill, where they are seasoned with salt and pepper and cooked to a well-done temperature. From the day each patty is formed, McDonald's burgers are typically served within two to three weeks.
The supplier-to-grill story looks a little different for McDonald's prized Quarter Pounder, though. The signature burger patties are likewise made at the supplier before being shipped fresh in a special gas-filled container. Coolers regulate the beef's temperature at the restaurant before being cooked to order, again with a dash of salt and pepper.
Wendy's follows a model similar to that of the famed Quarter Pounder for all its patties. They really are fresh, never frozen. Every week, patties are shipped to the restaurant via refrigerated trucks. According to Wendy's website, the chain hires "the most technologically advanced companies in the business" to closely monitor food temperatures during the transportation process. Upon arrival, the trademark square patties are cooked fresh to order on the grill before being placed onto a toasty bun and paired with delicious fries sprinkled with sea salt.