Here's The Absolute Best Frozen Mochi To Buy At Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's is home to many beloved products and a handful of discontinued favorites for which fans still clamor. When it comes to Trader Joe's frozen desserts, offerings span from an array of rich ice creams and popsicles to cookie sandwiches and chocolate-covered fruits among many other novelties. For the absolute best frozen dessert that lies somewhere between an ice cream and a pastry, look no further than Trader Joe's frozen mochi, which comes in a variety of different flavors. All tasty in their own right, the one Trader Joe's frozen mochi flavor that stands out above the rest is green tea. In Tasting Table's taste test, we found that nothing else quite encompasses what makes mochi ice cream distinctly different from mochi nor is any other flavor more satisfying.

What makes Trader Joe's green tea-flavored frozen mochi ice cream so good comes down to the flavor and texture. Without being too over-the-top with either the sweetness of ice cream or the earthiness of green tea, this leans more toward a matcha green tea, which, knowing the difference between green tea vs. matcha, is understandably more pleasant for a dessert than a true green tea flavor. Further, the chewy rice dough of the mochi has the perfect amount of chewiness and desirable taste to house the green tea ice cream filling.