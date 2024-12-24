The One Ingredient You're Missing For Outstanding Turkey Burgers

A turkey burger's strength is also its greatest weakness: lean fat. Yes, what makes this burger the healthier, more nutritious option is also what makes it crumbly and somewhat dry. But just because ground turkey comes with less fat — and, in turn, less of that natural binding agent — it doesn't mean you still can't make a killer, juicy turkey burger; all you need is a little bit of culinary magic.

One of the easiest ways to instantly improve your turkey burgers is by using a binder that's probably already sitting in your pantry: cornstarch. Not to be confused with cornmeal, cornstarch is a heavily processed byproduct of the corn kernels typically sold in little tin canisters and filled with white powder. Cornstarch is actually made from the endosperm of the corn kernel, which is the same white, delicious part found in popcorn.

Cornstarch is your best friend when making turkey burgers, as a few added teaspoons will replicate the binding power of the fat your turkey meat is missing. Not only does it help retain moisture and keep your patties in tip-top shape, but cornstarch is also a flavorless and odorless ingredient. This means you can reap all the texture benefits without compromising any taste.

