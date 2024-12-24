The One Ingredient You're Missing For Outstanding Turkey Burgers
A turkey burger's strength is also its greatest weakness: lean fat. Yes, what makes this burger the healthier, more nutritious option is also what makes it crumbly and somewhat dry. But just because ground turkey comes with less fat — and, in turn, less of that natural binding agent — it doesn't mean you still can't make a killer, juicy turkey burger; all you need is a little bit of culinary magic.
One of the easiest ways to instantly improve your turkey burgers is by using a binder that's probably already sitting in your pantry: cornstarch. Not to be confused with cornmeal, cornstarch is a heavily processed byproduct of the corn kernels typically sold in little tin canisters and filled with white powder. Cornstarch is actually made from the endosperm of the corn kernel, which is the same white, delicious part found in popcorn.
Cornstarch is your best friend when making turkey burgers, as a few added teaspoons will replicate the binding power of the fat your turkey meat is missing. Not only does it help retain moisture and keep your patties in tip-top shape, but cornstarch is also a flavorless and odorless ingredient. This means you can reap all the texture benefits without compromising any taste.
More outstanding turkey burger tips
Again, the secret to a good turkey burger is figuring out how to lock in the meat's moisture. While the cornstarch trick helps replicate the texture and juiciness of a burger with a higher fat content, you can also dust your turkey patties with flour to ensure the accumulated moisture doesn't seep out. Giving your burgers a flour shower before griddling them up will also allow a delicious crust to form on the outside for some hyper-satisfying crispy bites.
Once you've figured out how to achieve a perfectly textured turkey burger, we recommend going bold with the flavors. This herbaceous Thai turkey burger recipe calls for lemongrass, garlic, shallot, ginger, jalapeño, and even fish sauce, with some added Thai basil leaves on top. The beautiful thing about ground turkey is that it has a very subtle flavor profile, making it the perfect canvas to go big.
Once your ingredients are set, be careful not to overmix your meat. Getting too overzealous during the mixing stage will turn your juicy burger into a tough puck. Give everything a light mix until your add-ins are evenly distributed. Then, let the finished mixture chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to help maintain its shape. With the right ingredients, flavors, and prep, turkey burgers never have to be a compromise.