14 Best Items To Buy At A Baking Supply Store
Any experienced home baker knows that the tools you keep in your kitchen can make or break your entire baking experience. But thankfully, a baking supply store will have everything you need to get started. These stores, which are usually set up as smaller, specialty storefronts, are meant to provide you with all the tools needed to streamline the baking process, regardless of what you're making. Williams Sonoma and Sur La Table are some of the more widely-known venues, though many baking supply stores are smaller, regional, or family-owned — you just have to do a little searching to find one nearest you.
Aside from baking essentials, like measuring cups, spoons, rolling pins, and the like — which you may already have and don't need to buy at a specialty store — here are a few of my favorite extras that I recommend shopping for at a baking supply store. While I've graduated from using an Easy Bake Oven to an actual oven, my years of practice as a home baker and recipe developer have informed my decisions on some of the best items you can add to your cart.
Stand mixer
It goes without saying that a stand mixer is arguably one of the most useful items a home baker can add to their kitchen. While they can cost quite a pretty penny, they are ultimately worth it if you bake frequently. You can find stand mixers from various brands at a number of retailers, but getting one from a baking supply store is your best bet. A baking supply store is more likely to carry machines with different size, power, and color options. In some cases, specialty stores will carry limited-edition mixers you can't find anywhere else, as well as additional attachments to expand your stand mixer's uses beyond just mixing.
Regardless of what brand you get, most stand mixers include a paddle attachment, a whisk, and a dough hook for bread. The KitchenAid brand, for example, sells additional attachments, like an ice cream maker, pasta roller, meat grinder, and food processor, so you can combine a number of tabletop appliances into machine. In some cases, baking supply stores will carry a large selection of these attachments that you may not be able to find anywhere else.
Food processor
After the stand mixer, my food processor is probably the second most-used item in my arsenal of tabletop appliances. Whether it's a sweet or savory dish, a food processor can come in handy in more ways than one. I typically use my food processor to streamline the process of making pie dough, but I've used it for so much more, like for chopping nuts, blending sauces, or making dips. Thankfully, a baking supply store is likely to have higher quality food processor options than you might find at a typical retailer.
Like most appliances, it's important to be able to compare different food processors to find one that best suits your needs. At a baking supply store, you can see differently sized products, examine the sharpness and placement of the blades, and check out the attachments before buying the machine so that you can get the most out of your purchase. Standard retailers may not carry as high-quality machines, or may only sell options catered to casual users, rather than for folks who plan to use this appliance frequently. Ultimately, you need something that will stand the test of time and hold up to tough ingredients. A baking supply store is the best place to find the food processor that you're looking for.
Immersion blender
While I haven't owned an immersion blender for long, it's one of my favorite handheld tools. They are sometimes referred to as "stick blenders" due to their shape. The blades at the base of the detachable metal rod allow the user to blend ingredients together in their original cooking vessel, rather than having to transfer them into a blender and then back to the bowl. On top of its convenience, versatility, and ease of handling, the immersion blender is significantly easier to clean than a standard countertop blender. Also, the ability to blend ingredients together in the same place reduces the risk of spills and means that you don't have to leave behind any ingredients in the bowl.
While some immersion blenders are more expensive than others, you can easily find multiple options under $30 that are completely worth adding to your kitchen. However, if you're looking for options that are higher powered or come in more colors, then a baking supply store is the best place to find one that first your needs. While immersion blenders are becoming more popular and easier to find at standard retailers, the options are always incredibly limited. At a baking supply store, you would be able to find a much wider selection of options in quality, price, brand, and color. Even if you don't use your immersion blender often, it will prove its worth in no time.
Sheet pans
If you bake regularly, you likely own at least one sheet pan. At a standard retailer, like Walmart or Target, you're likely to find sheet pans that are more aesthetically pleasing than they are useful. While they may come in fun colors, the quality will be incomparable to those pans sold at a baking specialty store. After time, the colors will chip, fade, or stain, and the pans will be more likely to warp in hot ovens compared to professional pans made to hold up to frequent use.
Even if you aren't baking cookies, you still may want to own a collection of standard-sized sheet pans. You can place them under bakes, like pies, cakes, tarts, or brownies, to not only streamline the process of getting things in and out of a hot oven, but also to catch anything that might bubble over. Not to mention, the smaller sized pans are perfect for baking small servings of frozen foods without the hassle of dirtying a large sheet pan. Unfortunately, you likely won't find these small pans at a standard retailer, so going out of your way to purchase them from a baking supply store will be worth it in the long run.
Circle cookie cutters
Although it may seem like various sizes of circle cookie cutters are only useful for cookies, they come in handy more often than you'd think. Of course, cookies are the most obvious application, but you can also use them to cut out biscuits and donuts, make designs for your pie crusts, or cut out fruits to make geometric designs for tarts. I've also used some of the larger cookie cutters to plate savory dishes and to cut out circles of bread to make a classic egg-in-the-hole breakfast.
Though you can find cookie cutters in various fun shapes and sizes at almost any retailer, a standard 12-piece set of circle cookie cutters that are sold together in one package may be hard to find anywhere other than a specialty store. Having a full set on hand ensures you will never have to scramble to find a certain size when you need it.
Parchment paper sheets
Parchment paper sheets are a lifesaver in the kitchen and help make cleaning a breeze. Though they aren't always needed, many recipes call for them anyway to ensure that the bake doesn't stick to its pan. You can purchase rolls of parchment paper at any grocery store, but I find the pre-cut sheets to be a little easier to work with.
These pre-sliced parchment paper sheets are typically only found at specialty stores. They come in full and half-sized sheets, as well as rounds, and can be used for things like bread, brownies, or cake layers. The parchment replaces the need to grease a pan with oil, butter, or a non-stick spray, as the paper will allow the bake to easily pull away from the metal or glass pan without leaving a messy residue behind. Not only is it convenient item to have on hand, but it helps guarantee the bottom of your bake will cook evenly and ensures no corners or pieces will break off when things are removed from the pan.
Silpat
A Silpat is a name-brand reusable silicone baking mat that be used in the place of parchment paper. Many bakers associate the Silpat with French macarons, as you can find mats with circle-printed outlines that make piping the meringues easy. The brand even carries mats printed with seasonal shapes, like hearts, pumpkins, and snowflakes, for bakers who want to experiment with more complex piping.
In recent years, the Silpat has become much more than just a parchment paper alternative. Though the Silpat comes in rectangle, square, and circle shapes for various baking needs, it's expanded to more than just flat mats. Though I find its baking mats to be the most versatile, Silpat also sells silicone molds for brownies, cakes, Bundts, and madeleines that can be washed and reused. And, you won't have to use grease or parchment paper with them. Thankfully, employees at specialty stores can help steer you in the right direction as to which Silpat product will best suit your needs.
Thermometer
Because the chemistry involved in baking is so finicky, it's incredibly important to make sure you're working at the correct temperatures. Bakers may use several different types of thermometers, like glass candy thermometers and digital meat thermometers, depending what they're making. Needle tip digital thermometers, for example, can be used to determine if a loaf of bread is finished baking. Candy thermometers can click on to the side of a pot, which can useful for things like caramels and sauces.
Standard retailers aren't likely to have every thermometer variety you're looking for. Baking supply stores may have goods arranged by application, which means you're likely to have an easier time finding the right type of thermometer for your needs. And if you're struggling to find what's right for you, an employee at a specialty store will be the perfect person to point you in the right direction.
Pie crust shield
A pie crust shield is a must-have for a devoted pie baker. The purpose of a pie crust shield is to make sure the edges of the crust don't burn while the entire pie and filling bakes. Though you can use aluminum foil from the grocery store to protect your crusts, it's finicky, difficult to work with, and can lead to uneven bakes if it's not used properly.
Baking supply stores sell silicone pie crust shields. This is definitely not a necessary item if you don't bake pies frequently. Though, if you do make a ton of pies, this one should be on your wishlist. It's nice to have a pie crust shield to make sure your pie is picture-perfect for your dinner table – especially during the holiday season.
Oven gloves
The avid baker likely owns several pairs of oven mitts, but oven gloves are a little different. Like the mittens and gloves you wear outside in the winter, gloves allow your fingers to move around while the mitts keep them together. Oven gloves allow you to get things in and out of the oven with ease and protect your fingers from the heat, and they also give you full range of mobility. Although this difference may seem trivial, once you wear oven gloves, you won't want to go back to standard oven mitts. The additional dexterity the gloves give will make you less likely to drop them as you're pulling them out of the oven.
Although there's never a shortage of oven mitts at your local retailer, baking supply stores offer high-quality, durable gloves that can withstand high heat. I've found that I can feel the heat through cheaper oven mitts, and they're more likely to burn or stain than high-quality oven gloves.
Spatulas
Since there are so many different types of spatulas to choose from, it can be difficult to know which one to use when. But thankfully, the employees at a baking supply store can steer you in the right direction.
Though you may be able to find a few different sizes in a larger retailer, specialty stores are ideal as they will have a variety of options and materials that will best suit your baking needs. For example, you may be able to find some products, like offset spatulas, that are geared towards cake decorators. Or, you'll find a selection of large spatulas, made for gently mixing doughs and batters, or smaller ones made for getting every last drop of an ingredient out of a jar.
Scale
As most bakers know, recipes are sometimes listed by weight, rather than by cups, tablespoons, and teaspoons. Because baking is such a precise science, having the correct weight for each ingredient is paramount to ensuring a recipe's success. The way a person measures a cup of flour may vary, but the exact weight of the flour will never change. While you can buy a baking kitchen scale at a big box store, baking supply stores typically offer a wider range of products that may be better suited for your needs.
Most scales these days are digital and can range in price from $10 to upwards of $60 for more high-tech versions. Either works fine, but some are better suited for baking than others. At a baking supply store, you can find scales that can be zeroed easily, won't automatically shut off while you're still measuring, and can withstand the weight of heavier ingredients. You can use the scale outside of baking, like for measuring out meals, too.
Chef's knife
A professional chef's knife is one of the most important things a baker can own. Though most people might associate knife work with cooking, some baked recipes may require a sharp blade from time to time. In fact, you're more likely to injure yourself on a dull knife as opposed to a sharp one, so having a well-kept professional knife is a great asset to any kitchen — regardless of what you plan to use it for.
While a number of retailers sell knives, a specialty store is your best bet for something high quality. Big box stores sell knife blocks that contain a myriad of different knives one may use in a kitchen, but they might be mass-produced or of lower quality. A baking supply store, however, is where you'll find a variety of singular, high-quality knives you'll want to have in your home. Employees at these specialty stores can help point you in the right direction as to what types of handles, blades, weights, and serration might work best for your needs. They will also offer some tips for maintaining your knives so that you can maintain their longevity, too.
Turntable
A turntable is a tool that can be useful for other people besides DJs. They operate similarly to a lazy Susan; the circular surface that rotates in each direction. Though they're usually used for decorating cakes, turntables have other applications, too. For instance, on a smaller scale, you can decorate cupcakes or cookies with intricate frosting or royal icing designs. Rather than trying to contort your hand and wrist to get different angles, the turntable glides comfortably so you can rest your hand in one position.
When it comes to purchasing a turntable, however, you get what you pay for. While you can find inexpensive plastic ones at craft stores, the movement may be jerky and the table may be difficult to rotate. If owning one would be beneficial for your baking needs, look for a metal one at a baking supply store. Since these specialty stores carry higher-quality options for more experienced bakers, you're more likely to find one with a smooth rotation and easy to clean surface.