14 Best Items To Buy At A Baking Supply Store

Any experienced home baker knows that the tools you keep in your kitchen can make or break your entire baking experience. But thankfully, a baking supply store will have everything you need to get started. These stores, which are usually set up as smaller, specialty storefronts, are meant to provide you with all the tools needed to streamline the baking process, regardless of what you're making. Williams Sonoma and Sur La Table are some of the more widely-known venues, though many baking supply stores are smaller, regional, or family-owned — you just have to do a little searching to find one nearest you.

Aside from baking essentials, like measuring cups, spoons, rolling pins, and the like — which you may already have and don't need to buy at a specialty store — here are a few of my favorite extras that I recommend shopping for at a baking supply store. While I've graduated from using an Easy Bake Oven to an actual oven, my years of practice as a home baker and recipe developer have informed my decisions on some of the best items you can add to your cart.