Duff Goldman's Tip For Flawless Food Processor Pie Crust - Exclusive

Homemade pie pastry is notoriously tricky. But with a little guidance and one tip from celebrity pastry chef Duff Goldman, you can ensure your food processor pie crust will turn out flawlessly every time. In an exclusive interview with The Daily Meal, Goldman discussed his best tip for making pie crust — it's about finishing it by hand.

While the food processor reigns supreme for cutting cold — or even frozen — butter into flour, Goldman argues that adding water to the pie dough by hand is essential. "Don't put the water in the food processor, it'll ruin it," Goldman told The Daily Meal. "Yeah, do your water by hand, much better," he added.

Why eschew the convenience of the food processor for this crucial step? The answer lies in how water and flour combine in the appliance. While the food processor's sharp blades are perfect for cutting butter into flour, it's easy to add too much water when watching the dough come together in a food processor. This will make it sticky and tricky to work with. The food processor can also over-mix the dough in the blink of an eye when water is added, resulting in a less-than-ideal tough rather than flaky crust.

By introducing water by hand, you retain control and ensure the pastry is worked gently for optimal texture. This will help ensure that your pie crust recipe turns out flaky and light, just as you hope.