A Brush Of Bourbon Makes Store-Bought Pie Crust Taste Homemade

Just because you need to pick up pre-made pie crust to prepare tonight's dinner doesn't mean your dishes can't taste — and even look — homemade. With a few strategic swipes of alcohol, your store-bought purchase will leave your guests reaching for second helpings.

Packaged crusts have a reputation for drying out, but by adding moisture, you can invite not only a punch of flavor but also delicious texture to your planned recipes. Because the proteins found in alcohol don't bond, adding washes of bourbon can help you pull a satisfyingly chewy dessert out of your oven. To dial up the flavor volume, reach for high-quality bourbon labels with 40% ABV or higher. The alcohol will cook out in the oven, leaving behind a delicate nutty flavor, and your pre-made crust will be flaky, crunchy, and a delight to serve. Whatever bourbon is left in the bottle can be used to make cocktails before the first course is placed on the dining room table.