The Magic Ratio You Need When Mixing Salad Greens
An easy way to elevate any homemade salad is to use a mix of salad greens as your base. Taking the time to put together a complementary combination of textures and flavors will add complexity and depth to what could otherwise be a pretty bland salad. We spoke with Chef Megan McCarthy, the Edible Garden Chef at the Atlanta Botanical Garden and Founder of Healthy Eating 101, to learn the magic ratio for mixing salads. And yes, there really is an ideal combo that unlocks the door to restaurant-quality salads.
According to McCarthy, the key to the perfect mix is balance. So if you're into greens that have bitter-tasting notes, like mouthwatering and peppery arugula, you'll want to contradict that intensity with a milder flavored green like spinach. McCarthy recommends you "use 60–70% mild greens and 30–40% bold or bitter greens for balance." If you don't want to mix your greens, then she says to think about bringing that crucial balance through your toppings. So if you're doing an all arugula base, consider adding goat cheese and or walnuts to add a more earthy balance.
How to choose the best greens to mix
As a Have A Plant® Ambassador for The Foundation for Fresh Produce promoting fruit and vegetable consumption, Chef Megan McCarthy has had a lot of experience when it comes to leafy green pairing. "Choose greens with different textures to add interest," she suggests. "For example, combine tender spinach with crunchy kale. Mix greens like baby kale (nutrient-dense) with lighter options like butter lettuce for variety."
When venturing into the world of mixed green salads, we recommend taking a favorite salad recipe that uses a single type of green and experimenting with Chef McCarthy's ratio. For example, this mustard green salad recipe calls for one bunch of mustard greens which are similar to arugula in flavor profile. So if you'd like to give the whole mixed greens experiment a try, we recommend you replace 30-40% of your mustard greens with 60–70% of spinach greens. This doesn't have to be a precise science, but adding a little bit of variety to your greens is an effortless way to elevate your favorite salads.