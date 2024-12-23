The Magic Ratio You Need When Mixing Salad Greens

An easy way to elevate any homemade salad is to use a mix of salad greens as your base. Taking the time to put together a complementary combination of textures and flavors will add complexity and depth to what could otherwise be a pretty bland salad. We spoke with Chef Megan McCarthy, the Edible Garden Chef at the Atlanta Botanical Garden and Founder of Healthy Eating 101, to learn the magic ratio for mixing salads. And yes, there really is an ideal combo that unlocks the door to restaurant-quality salads.

According to McCarthy, the key to the perfect mix is balance. So if you're into greens that have bitter-tasting notes, like mouthwatering and peppery arugula, you'll want to contradict that intensity with a milder flavored green like spinach. McCarthy recommends you "use 60–70% mild greens and 30–40% bold or bitter greens for balance." If you don't want to mix your greens, then she says to think about bringing that crucial balance through your toppings. So if you're doing an all arugula base, consider adding goat cheese and or walnuts to add a more earthy balance.