The One Rule To Remember When Choosing Tea For Homemade Kombucha

Kombucha aficionados may know that the drink's name appears to be inaccurately derived from the Japanese words for "seaweed" (kombu) and "tea" (cha). In Japan, if you order kombucha, that's exactly what you'll get, a tea made from seaweed. The drink we're actually referencing was introduced commercially in 1995, and these days, you can find many bottled kombucha brands to try. At $3 to $5 per bottle, however, your tab can add up. So, many people are making kombucha at home. The first step in DIY kombucha is selecting the tea. We consulted with Emma Christensen, Homebrewing Expert and author of the upcoming book "Hard Seltzer, Iced Tea, Kombucha, and Cider" about which option is best. (As you may have guessed, seaweed did not come up.)

"You can use any tea to make kombucha as long as it's caffeinated," Christensen told Tasting Table. "So, black, green, or white, but not herbal or decaf tea, which tend to weaken the SCOBY over time." For the uninitiated, SCOBY is the acronym for "symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast," the essential ingredient for the fermentation of beneficial bacteria that promote gut health. Kombucha is naturally caffeinated, but as Christensen explained, "If you're sensitive to caffeine, know that the fermentation process breaks down a lot of the caffeine." So, in effect, if you're not getting a buzz from the bottled stuff, you'll be fine with homemade kombucha.