11 Best Coffee Makers With Built-In Grinders
Looking for the best coffee maker with a built-in grinder can be a daunting task. For one thing, there are many options and many different price points. So, to make your choice a little easier, we pored over product reviews on various websites to see what customers were saying about the highest-rated ones available.
There are lots of options to consider. The grind-and-brew machines on our list include a lot of great types of coffee makers, such as traditional drip coffee makers with various types and sizes of carafes, pod-style machines, espresso machines, and machines that make a variety of coffee and espresso drinks. Some are manual, others are digital, they have different types of grinders, and they vary in complexity. However, what they all have in common is that reviewers rate them highly. In fact, many of these are ones that customers recommend to friends. They may even buy a second one for their office because they love them so much. So, if you're looking for a good coffee maker with the convenience of a built-in grinder, we have a lot of choices for you to consider.
Cuisinart Grind & Brew 12-Cup Coffee Maker
If you want a drip coffee maker that can also grind your coffee, the Cuisinart Grind & Brew 12-Cup Coffee Maker is worth a look. This machine tied with several others for having the third-highest overall rating. And, at a price that hovers around $110 or so, it's among the cheapest ones on our list.
The glass carafe can hold 12 5-ounce cups of coffee (60 total ounces), and the plastic parts are all BPA-free. The controls give you several options, including brew strength, automatic brewing at a certain time each day, and grind level. The coffee maker also allows for pausing your brew and automatically shutting off the machine. It has a built-in burr grinder that can hold up to 8 ounces of coffee beans, and it comes with a charcoal water filter.
Customers like that it's easy to use, stands up to multiple brews per day, and keeps extra coffee warm until the auto shutoff happens. They also like that the coffee brews quickly, it pours without splashing, and the machine is easy to clean. It comes with a limited 3-year warranty.
Cuisinart Single Serve Coffee Maker Conical Burr Grinder
If you're more in the market for a pod-style coffee maker that can grind your beans and deliver one cup of regular coffee at a time, you might be interested in the Cuisinart Single Serve Coffee Maker + Conical Burr Grinder. With prices ranging between $100 and $163, it's among the least expensive coffee makers on our list.
This is a pod-style coffee maker, and customers like that there's an option of either grinding fresh coffee beans into a reusable BPA-free pod or using your favorite Keurig K-Cup pods to make just one cup of coffee at a time. It has a burr grinder, and you can prefill the charcoal-filtered water reservoir with up to 48 ounces of water. When you're ready for coffee, the machine gives you the option of either brewing an 8-, 10-, or 12-ounce cup of coffee. The reusable pod is dishwasher safe.
Reviewers find the grinder to be well-made. They also like that the appliance takes up less counter space than a Keurig machine. However, they wish that it were possible to fit a taller mug underneath the brewer. A warranty is available from Cuisinart upon request.
Cuisinart DGB-400 Automatic Grind and Brew 12-Cup Coffeemaker
Another drip-style coffee maker with good ratings is the Cuisinart DGB-400 Automatic Grind and Brew 12-Cup Coffeemaker. It's tied with a few others on our list for having the third-highest total rating. At around $100 to $125, it's also among the most affordable.
The glass carafe holds 12 cups of coffee. You can program it to brew at a certain time of day, brew with or without the burr grinder, and choose whether to brew between one and four cups at a time. You can also opt for it to turn off automatically. The water reservoir has a replaceable filter, and customers say it comes with a permanent filter. This model also comes with two color choices: either black and stainless steel or gray and stainless steel.
Customers find the machine to be easy to use and that it makes a good cup of drip coffee. However, there's no way to adjust the coffee strength. Several reviewers like it enough to have bought it for multiple locations, and those with an older model say they like the improvement of a backlit screen on the new version. Cuisinart offers a warranty upon request.
Cuisinart DGB-550BKP1 Automatic Coffeemaker Grind & Brew, 12-Cup
If you're looking for a grind-and-brew coffee maker with a more modern design, the Cuisinart DGB-55BKP1 Automatic Coffeemaker Grind & Brew 12-Cup might pique your interest. It's tied with a few on our list for having the third-highest total rating. It's also one of the least expensive at around $100-$115 or so.
You can use the machine with the grinder on or off, it's possible to program it to brew at a set time each day, and you can also opt to brew just one to four cups at a time rather than the whole 12 cups that the glass carafe holds. The machine uses a conical burr grinder, and it comes with a permanent reusable filter. It also keeps your carafe hot.
Reviewers find that the machine brews great-tasting coffee quickly, that it's easy to use, and that it's easy to clean. They like that you can determine the quantity of beans the grinder produces to influence coffee strength (as long as you're not making a whole carafe full) and that the grinder isn't messy. Customers who have had previous models also say this one grinds more quietly.
Gevi 10-Cup Drip Coffee Maker With Built-in Grinder
While Gevi is a lesser-known brand, the Gevi 10-Cup Drip Coffee Maker With Built-in Grinder holds its own on our list. If you like drip coffee but don't need a 12-cup carafe, it might be a good choice for you. It has the third-highest number of 5-star ratings on our list as well as the third-highest percentage of four- and five-star ratings. It's also on the lower price level at between $150 and $180.
You can control the strength of the coffee, how many cups you want to make, and how finely the coffee is ground. It's also possible to set the coffee maker to automatically brew at a certain time every day, use the coffee maker without the built-in burr grinder, or set your coffee to stay warm for up to two hours. It also comes with a reusable filter.
Customers have said that they like this machine better than some of the more expensive ones and have commented how great the coffee tastes from it. They like that it's easy to set up, use, and program. Reviewers also say that it grinds perfectly and doesn't clog like other machines they've used. The machine comes with a 1-year warranty.
De'Longhi TrueBrew Automatic Coffee Maker with Bean Extract Technology
If you like the idea of a grind-and-brew coffee maker that can brew by the cup or into a stainless-steel carafe, the De'Longhi TrueBrew Automatic Coffee Maker with Bean Extract Technology and Thermal Carafe is a great option. It's one of several on our list tied for having the third-highest total rating. With more sophisticated options than some of the other drip coffee makers on our list, it's also among the most expensive at $599.95.
This drip coffee maker has a burr grinder with settings that allow you to brew a 3-, 8-, 12-, 16-, or 24-ounce cup of coffee. It will also brew 35 ounces of coffee into a 40-ounce carafe. It's possible to adjust the brew style to espresso, bold, gold, or light strength. There's also a brew-strength option for iced coffee. You can set the machine up to grind and brew at a programmed time every day. Since the machine turns the grounds into coffee pucks when it's done, it's super easy to clean.
Reviewers like that you can start with beans or grounds. They also appreciate that the machine is lightweight, doesn't take up much counter space, and indicates when the coffee grounds need to be removed. Users appreciate having the choice of a single cup or a thermal carafe that will stay warm for hours by itself. Plus, they say you can even adjust the temperature of your cup of coffee. It also comes with a one- to two-year warranty if purchased from De'Longhi.
De'Longhi Dinamica Fully Automatic Coffee Maker & Espresso Machine
If you like both espresso and coffee drinks and want a milk frother, you may want to consider the De'Longhi Dinamica Fully Automatic Coffee Maker & Espresso Machine. While it's not the highest rated machine on our list, it is the most expensive, with units running between $830 and $1,430. So, you'll want to catch it when it's on sale.
The Dinamica is able to produce coffee, espresso, and iced coffee drinks. One of its claims to fame is that it only takes 40 seconds for the machine to get hot enough to start brewing. Its steel burr grinder adjusts to 13 different grind levels, and it has settings that allow the machine to brew at a specific time each day. It also comes with a reusable filter.
Reviewers think this machine produces drinks that taste like they were done professionally, making it worth the extra cost. Some say the quality is better even than more expensive machines. The settings seem overwhelming for some, but reviewers say they're ultimately easy to use. Customers also say the frother does a good job. Users also like that it's easy to clean. It also comes with a one- to two-year warranty.
Breville BES870XL Espresso Machine
The Breville BES870XL Espresso Machine allows you to make traditional espresso drinks and frothed milk. It's the machine with the second highest overall rating from reviewers on our list as well as having the second highest percentage of four- and five-star reviews. At between $500 and $750, it's also among the most expensive appliances on our list.
All the dials and buttons on this machine are the old-fashioned manual style. It comes with a built-in conical burr grinder, with a knob that makes it easy to set the grind level. The machine will make single or double shots and has a powerful steam wand to steam or froth your milk, whichever style you prefer. Your color choices are brushed stainless steel or black sesame.
Users like how sturdy the machine is and that it's made with high-quality materials. They comment positively on the convenience of the size, how easy it is to use, how quickly it heats, the ability to grind to specific levels, and how well the milk frother works. And, of course, customers love how great their espresso drinks taste with it. It comes with a 1-year limited warranty.
Breville the Barista Pro Espresso Machine With Grinder and Milk Frother
The highest rated Breville and highest rated grind-and-brew coffee maker on our list is the Breville the Barista Pro Espresso Machine With Grinder and Milk Frother. It had both the highest average customer rating and the largest percentage of four- and five-star reviews on our list. At between $550 and $850, this appliance is not that much more expensive than the manual version, but it is still one of the most expensive on our list.
One of the boasts is that this machine takes only one minute to both grind your beans and make your espresso since the water can heat up in three seconds. You can control the temperature of the water digitally to get the extraction level just right. Plus, the burr grinder has 30 grind settings. There's also a steam wand to help you make milk-based drinks. The manual buttons and dials are meant to be intuitive. You're also not stuck with just brushed stainless steel for your color, as you can also get it in black truffle, damson blue, and red velvet cake.
While there's a learning curve for beginners, users like the flavor of the espresso and milk this machine can produce. They also like that the components are metal and that a metal tamper and magnetic tamper holder are included. They like that you can make both fine and large adjustments to the grinder, that the machine pulls consistent espresso shots, and that the steam wand is powerful. Also helpful is that the machine tells you when it needs to be cleaned. It comes with a 2-year limited warranty.
Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Coffee Machine
The Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Coffee Machine is probably the oddest-looking one on our list, but it has made a lot of reviewers who like espresso and coffee drinks happy. It's one of the grind-and-brew machines tying for the third highest total rating on our list. And, with a price range of $715 to $1,000, it's also the second-most expensive machine on our list.
The Philips 3200 not only makes coffee, but it also has settings that allow you to make Americanos, latte macchiatos, espressos, and cappuccinos. You can choose the coffee strength, how many shots the drink gets, and how much milk it gets (if any). Rather than using a frothing wand to make coffee, you can attach the included LatteGo milk system to make frothy milk. The two Philips machines on our list are the only ones with ceramic grinders, which some people think improves the coffee quality compared with burr grinders.
The machine takes a bit of setup and has a learning curve at first, but users are impressed once they get the hang of it and ultimately find it easy to use. They like that it only takes about three minutes to make a highly customizable drink and that the drinks are coffee-shop quality. Another quality users like is that it has an automatic cleaning cycle for the parts that aren't dishwasher safe.
Philips 1200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine
For a more traditional-looking Philips espresso machine with a built-in grinder, you might want to look at the Philips 1200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine. This one is also less expensive since it runs somewhere between $400 and $500.
Like the other Philips machine on our list, this one uses a ceramic grinder rather than a burr grinder. But, unlike the other appliance, this one comes with a traditional steam wand. It's much simpler in that it makes either espresso or coffee, with options for increasing the size and strength. There are 12 grinder settings to choose from. The machine will also let you know when it's time to clean it.
While the setup takes a bit of time, and the first few brews are light while the machine calibrates, reviewers say that the everyday use is easy. Customers like that the espresso is good and can be even better than what you can buy from the coffee shop since you can make it to your specifications. They say that the machine is durable, the steam from the wand is strong, and everything is easy to clean.
Methodology
When deciding which machines to include in our list, we chose to feature traditional drip coffee machines, espresso machines, and machines that produced both coffee and espresso. The only caveat was that they had to have a built-in coffee grinder — not just come bundled with a coffee grinder. We excluded any machines with an overall rating that was below four stars. However, we didn't adjust for cost. So, you'll find coffee makers on our list that are closer to $100 as well as ones that might be over $1,000 if you don't manage to find them somewhere on sale. Note that prices may vary depending on where you buy your coffee maker.