The Essential Kitchen Tools You Need To To Make Your Own Kombucha

Brewing your own kombucha has both romantic and practical appeal. A drink with potential benefits like probiotics and immune system boosting vitamins, it feels like a homey and old-school way to take care of your body. And on the practical side you have the fact that premade kombucha brands from the store can be surprisingly expensive, sometimes running $5 or more for a single bottle. That only increases the incentive for you to make it yourself at home and have a running supply of customized booch ready whenever you want. However, the process can be intimidating for newcomers. That's why we reached out to Emma Christensen, a homebrewing expert and author of the upcoming book "Hard Seltzer, Iced Tea, Kombucha, and Cider," to ask what kitchen tools are essential to start making your own kombucha.

Luckily for us Christensen says that "at home, the only special equipment you'll need that you might not already have is some sort of container in which to actually ferment the kombucha." She recommended a gallon glass jar, which is easy to find online. Christensen explains, "Glass is the best material because it won't react with the kombucha as its fermenting," and the see-through material makes it easy to check on your progress. She does warn against plastic or reactive materials like metal, and advises "to purchase a container with a wide opening so that you can easily add and remove the scoby."