Tabitha Brown's Favorite Vegan Taco Toppings
Historically an exclusively carnivorous handheld, tacos now come in countless vegan varieties thanks to a long list of ingredient substitutes. Taco toppings offer an even greater opportunity for vegan recipes to shine. We spoke to Chef Tabitha Brown who recently debuted a line of seasonings in collaboration with McCormick, who shared her favorite vegan taco toppings. "I love traditional street tacos [that] do cilantro and white onion with a little lime is delicious," she said. "And of course, I add guacamole and pico de gallo and these are all vegan naturally."
Contrary to popular belief, Mexican tacos never have cheese, or anything other than the protein of choice and a garnish of diced onions and cilantro; salsas, slaws, slices of lime, and Mexican crema are garnishes and sauces that are offered on the side to add at the diner's discretion. Consequently, it's very easy to create an entirely plant-based topping bar. Pico de gallo is a veritable upgrade on the traditional taco toppings, adding diced tomatoes and jalapenos along with cilantro, lime, and onions. You can try our crave-worthy guacamole recipe on your next vegan taco to add considerable volume and heft.
For the more Americanized take on tacos, Chef Brown doesn't deny how delicious a cheesy or creamy taco topping can be. Luckily, even vegans can partake in these toppings now that there's an abundance of plant-based dairy options. To that effect, Chef Brown says "I do love Follow Your Heart sour cream and Daiya vegan shredded cheese."
Topping and taco pairings
Chef Tabitha Brown's vegan taco toppings range from traditional to modern, and they all have their place. That said, not every topping will work with every taco, so the correct pairing is crucial to the flavor and textural success of your taco. An umami-rich, beefy substitute like these lentil-walnut vegan tacos would work well with pico de gallo to bring a tangy, herbal complement and a bit of crunch from the red onions. Fillings with a heartier chew like these shredded tofu tacos or spicy fillings like chili-infused pulled jackfruit tacos would taste delicious with guacamole or a dollop of vegan sour cream.
Salsas may not technically be a topping, but they're the garnish no taco should be without. More importantly, most salsas are vegan. And if they aren't vegan, they can be made with vegan alternatives. For example, you could make an avocado crema with vegan sour cream, avocados, and fresh jalapenos. A smoky fire-roasted red salsa or this Cholula hot and smoky chipotle salsa would complement an umami-rich mushroom taco. A tangy and sweet tomatillo salsa would make for a zesty pairing for a nutty, chicken-like roasted cauliflower taco.