Tabitha Brown's Favorite Vegan Taco Toppings

Historically an exclusively carnivorous handheld, tacos now come in countless vegan varieties thanks to a long list of ingredient substitutes. Taco toppings offer an even greater opportunity for vegan recipes to shine. We spoke to Chef Tabitha Brown who recently debuted a line of seasonings in collaboration with McCormick, who shared her favorite vegan taco toppings. "I love traditional street tacos [that] do cilantro and white onion with a little lime is delicious," she said. "And of course, I add guacamole and pico de gallo and these are all vegan naturally."

Contrary to popular belief, Mexican tacos never have cheese, or anything other than the protein of choice and a garnish of diced onions and cilantro; salsas, slaws, slices of lime, and Mexican crema are garnishes and sauces that are offered on the side to add at the diner's discretion. Consequently, it's very easy to create an entirely plant-based topping bar. Pico de gallo is a veritable upgrade on the traditional taco toppings, adding diced tomatoes and jalapenos along with cilantro, lime, and onions. You can try our crave-worthy guacamole recipe on your next vegan taco to add considerable volume and heft.

For the more Americanized take on tacos, Chef Brown doesn't deny how delicious a cheesy or creamy taco topping can be. Luckily, even vegans can partake in these toppings now that there's an abundance of plant-based dairy options. To that effect, Chef Brown says "I do love Follow Your Heart sour cream and Daiya vegan shredded cheese."

